How to craft Training Manuals to change villager roles in Dreamlight Valley

You can now craft training manuals and change villager roles in Disney Dreamlight Valley. The manuals were added as part of the 'A Festival of Friendship' update, and they allow you to change the role of a villager whenever you want to.

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you get to pick a villager's role when you reach level two friendship with them. Now, instead of lamenting your past choices, you can change their roles as much as you want to.

We're going to show you how to craft training manuals in Disney Dreamlight Valley, the training manual crafting recipes, and how to change villager roles too.

How to craft the Training Manuals in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are a few requirements that you need to meet to be able to craft a training manual in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Update your game

The first one is that you need to have updated your game to the latest version, which is 'A Festival of Friendship'.

Collect Materials

Then, you need to collect the right ingredients to be able to craft your training manual. There are five training manuals overall, and each one needs a different set of materials to be able to craft them.

The manuals do cost a lot of Dreamlight.

Be level 10 friends

The third requirement is that you need to be level 10 friends with a character in the valley. You can only use the training manual on a character you have reached this level of friendship with.

Training Manual crafting recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To make training manual, you need to collect the right materials and head to any crafting bench in the game.

Having one in each area is quite convenient.

Then, at the crafting bench, training manuals can be found under the 'Potion & Enchantment' section. Click on the one you want to make, then go ahead and craft it. Once you have made it, it will be put into your backpack.

How to make the Digging Training Manual

To make the Digging Training Manual, you'll need to collect the following items:

5,000 Dreamlight

x20 Pebbles (can dig for them on Dazzle Beach)

x20 Sand (can dig for it Dazzle Beach)

x30 Soil (can dig for it anywhere with grass)

How to make the Fishing Training Manual

To make the Fishing Training Manual, you'll need to collect the following items:

5,000 Dreamlight

x2 Swordfish (can be caught at Dazzle Beach)

x5 Bream (can be caught in Peaceful Meadow)

x10 Herring (can be caught at Dazzle Beach and in Glade of Trust)

How to make the Foraging Training Manual

To make the Foraging Training Manual, you'll need to collect the following items:

5,000 Dreamlight

x30 Banana (can be found on Dazzle Beach and in Peaceful Meadow)

x20 Blueberry (can be found at Dazzle Beach and in Forest of Valor)

x10 Basil (grows in Peaceful Meadow)

How to make the Gardening Training Manual

To make the Gardening Training Manual, you'll need to collect the following items:

5,000 Dreamlight

x40 Corn (seeds and item can be bought from Goofy at Dazzle Beach)

x60 Tomato (seeds and item can be bought from Goofy at Dazzle Beach)

x20 Carrot (seeds and item can be bought from Goofy in Peaceful Meadow)

How to make the Mining Training Manual

To make the Mining Training Manual, you'll need to collect the following items:

5,000 Dreamlight

x2 Topaz (can be mined in The Plaza)

x2 Aquamarine (can be mined at Dazzle Beach and in Forest of Valor)

x2 Peridot (can be mined at Dazzle Beach and in Peaceful Meadow)

How to change villager roles in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To change a villager's role in Disney Dreamlight Valley, go to visit them once you have crafted a training manual.

When you are talking to them, select the 'Gift' option and then click on the training manual to give it to them.

Once you give it to them, you will get a confirmation screen that tells you that their role has changed and what it has been changed to.

Wall-E is now good at digging.

Now that you know how to craft training manuals and change their roles, you can mix things up with your best friend as much as you want to!