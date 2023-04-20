Disrupting the Tower weapon in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores is the final part of the first quest of the DLC called 'To The Burning Shores'. The weapon itself has caused you numerous problems up until now, and now it's Aloy's turn to bring it down with the help of her new friend.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores is set after the end of the main game, meaning that skills you have picked up throughout there such as using Concentration Mode and conquering difficult climbs will come in handy here.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to disrupt the Tower weapon in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores, and we're going to walk you through how to destroy the three Power Cores too.

Spoilers Ahead: This walkthrough is for one of the side quests for the Burning Shores DLC for Horizon Forbidden West. There are potential spoilers ahead for the end of the main game and for the DLC.

How to disrupt the Tower weapon in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores

Once you reach the top of the tower with Seyka, you'll encounter the weapon that blasted you out of the sky at the beginning of this quest.

To stop the weapon, you'll need to bring it lower to be able to attack it. To do this, face the weapon itself from where you climbed up there with Seyka and scan it with your Focus. You should then see a large purple pipe leading from the weapon itself into the Tower to your right.

Follow this pipe until it starts to go upwards, you should see this:

You should see some climbing holds going up the wall, leading to a slightly raised area. Climb up here and you will see a Node.

Walk up to the Node itself and interact with it to override it. This will lower the weapon itself, but it will begin to fire at you.

Be careful to not be hit by the weapon, it can easily take down most of your health with one shot. As the weapon begins to fire at you, head back down to the lowered area where Seyka is and use your Focus to scan it again.

How to destroy the first Tower weapon power core in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores

The next thing you need to do is break the Power Core on the back of the machine, but you cannot reach this from where you are with Seyka. Instead, you need to find a way to climb higher to get a clear shot of the Core.

To do this, face the machine from where you initially climbed up to the top with Seyka. Then, look to your left. You should see an opening leading into more of the ruins. Head through here and then follow the path through this area until you can't get any further. At the end of this path, look right again and you should see some Unstable Firegleam.

Ignite the Unstable Firegleam however you see fit and head through the new opening once it explodes.

Keep heading through the new area towards the two bars sticking out from the edge of the building that should be directly in front of you. Walk out onto this one and then jump carefully to the bar that's sticking the furthest out of the Tower.

Then, pan the camera around to look into the Tower again and you should see some more climbing holds leading upwards on the outside of it. Pulse scan with your Focus if you're having trouble finding them. Follow the climbing path all the way up until you cannot get any further.

When you reach the point where you cannot climb any further, pan the camera up and to the right until you find another grapple point. Jump and grapple to pull yourself up to the next area.

Once you are up here, you will be able to see the Power Core at the back of the weapon. It will notice you when you initially get up there, but you can take cover from its attack behind the wall to your left.

Seyka will distract it again and then you will have a clear shot at the Power Core:

Keep firing at the Core until it's destroyed. The weapon will then start to act erratic and fire out all around it.

From this point, you can attack the two remaining Power Cores in any order that you want to. This guide is based on the order we did them in, but as long as you destroy the final two Cores you will complete the quest.

How to destroy the second Tower weapon power core in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores

The next Power Core for the Tower weapon is at the front of the weapon. It's lower than the previous one and can easily be shot from below. The weapon will be firing more frequently than before, but you can anticipate its attacks still. However, you should still wait for Seyka to distract it before making your move.

You can take this one down however you'd like to, but we found it easiest to stand beneath the weapon and shoot directly upwards at the Core itself to destroy it. We recommend using Tearblast arrows to speed the process along.

After you destroy this Core, there is only one left and you need to head back up to the area that you shot the first Core from.

How to destroy the third Tower weapon power core in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores

When you get back to the area where you shot the first Core from, scan the weapon again with your Focus to locate the final Power Core.

The last Power Core is on the very top of the weapon and it's a bit of a trickier shot. We recommend using a Tearblast Arrow from a Sharpshot Bow to destroy this one.

We found it easiest to walk around to the far edges of this platformed area to get an angled view of the Core. We also recommend entering Concentration mode while aiming at the Power Core to get a precise shot on it.

Once you destroy this Power Core, the weapon will be destroyed and will go crashing down to where Seyka is. Head down there to finish the Quest, but remember to loot the weapon as it has a useful Coil attached to it.

Once that weapon is down, you will have complete the first quest of the Burning Shores DLC for Horizon Forbidden West, and you are one step closer to finding Londra.