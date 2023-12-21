If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Get Aloy of this! There's an official Horizon cookery book on the way

Quen will I be famous?

Screenshot of Aloy from a Horizon Forbidden West trailer
Image credit: Guerrilla
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

If you find yourself thinking, "you know what, I feel more like grazing a big Smörgåsbord of culinary delights rather than taking on a herd of Grazers with Aloy right now", then I have good news. There is an official Horizon cookery book in the works.

Known as Tastes of the Seven Tribes, this book will allow you to whip up a batch of spicy Fireclaw stew or even some Bitterbrew Boar (which is described as "mouth-watering").

It's coming from Insight Editions, Rick Barba and prolific recipe writer Victoria Rosenthal, whose name you may recognise from a myriad of other video game related cookery books such as God of War's Official Cookbook of the Nine Realms and the Donlan-approved Destiny cookbook.

17 Horizon Forbidden West Tips You Need To Know.

Rosenthal called this upcoming Horizon cookbook an "incredible project to work on", adding she can't wait for everyone to get their hands on it.

Here is the blurb from The Official Horizon Cookbook: Tastes of the Seven Tribes:

"You've explored the wicked heat of the Sun Furrows, the peaks of the Longroam, and the vast, deadly wilds of the Forbidden West. These locales are filled with danger, but they're also packed with enough strange and amazing food to make a feast fit for a Seeker! Now you can craft more than 60 delicious meals with Horizon: The Official Cookbook.

"From the spicy Fireclaw stew to the mouth-watering Bitterbrew Boar, there's a dish for everyone in this cookbook. Don't worry about getting lost in the wilds, because your recipes come with expert advice on the world, the people, and the culinary arts of the 31st century."

The Official Horizon Cookbook: Tastes of the Seven Tribes
Image credit: Guerrilla

The Horizon cookery book is set for release sometime in early 2024, with pre-orders available now.

Meanwhile, if you are keen to hear more about bringing the worlds of video games to the kitchen, be sure to check out Bertie's chat with Rosenthal here.

As for the game series itself, earlier this year Sony announced the Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition will be coming to PC in 2024. This edition of Aloy's latest escapades will include the base game and DLC Burning Shores, along with a selection of extras.

From Assassin's Creed to Zoo Tycoon, we welcome all gamers

Eurogamer welcomes videogamers of all types, so sign in and join our community!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

Horizon Forbbiden West

PS4, PS5

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores

Video Game

See 1 more

Horizon: Zero Dawn

PS4, PC

Related topics
Action Adventure Guerrilla Games PC PS4 PS5 RPG Shooter Sony Sony Computer Entertainment
About the Author
Victoria Kennedy avatar

Victoria Kennedy

News Reporter

Victoria developed a deep love for video games watching her brothers barrel their way through Goldeneye 007. She will unashamedly spout forth all sorts of niche Zelda lore to anyone who will listen (and even at times to those who won't), and makes the best pancakes you have ever seen.

Comments