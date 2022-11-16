Cook up a storm worthy of Thor with the God of War recipe book, available now

Have you ever found yourself playing through God of War thinking "damn, that food looks good enough to eat?"

Well, if this is you, I have good news. The God of War cookbook is now available.

Watch on YouTube 15 advanced God Of War Ragnarök tips from Zoe.

The Official Cookbook of the Nine Realms comes from prolific recipe writer Victoria Rosenthal (you may recognise her name from a podcast with Bertie earlier in the year) and Rick Barba.

It includes an array of recipes inspired by Kratos' escapades, such as mushroom quiche (apparently a culinary forte of Kratos') and prosciutto wrapped figs.

The book itself looks set to take us all on a gastronomical romp through the Nine Realms. Don't believe me? Here is the official blurb.

"Enter the world of Santa Monica Studio's beloved video game franchise with God of War: The Official Cookbook. This cookbook is filled with recipes inspired by the nine realms Kratos and his son Atreus travel through in 2018's Game of the Year, God of War. Craft mouthwatering dishes from the Norse realms of Midgard, Alfheim, Jötunheim, and beyond as you explore the food of this striking game. With step-by-step instructions and full-colour photos, this cookbook will guide and inspire fans on their culinary quest through the nine realms."

Meanwhile, here are some pictures from the book, to truly whet your appetite.

Those who wish to buy this book can do so via Insight Editions here. If you are in the UK, you can purchase it through Amazon.

All this culinary talk has made me hungry, so I am going to depart for my lunch (alas, not a meal worthy of the gods but merely a humble cheese toastie with Branston pickle). I will leave you with Bertie's aforementioned podcast to enjoy while you ponder what’s on your menu for the rest of the week.

Bon appétit!