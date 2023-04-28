Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores Murmuring Hollow Relic Ruins walkthrough

Murmuring Hollow Relic Ruins in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores contains several problem-solving puzzles and plenty of death-defying stunts from Aloy. However, as with any Relic Ruin, the challenges themselves can be quite tricky to figure out.

This Relic Ruin in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores is a pleasant addition to the Ruins in both Zero Dawn and the main area of Forbidden West. However, you will need a Flying Mount to complete this ruin so we recommend grabbing one them before beginning.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to complete the Murmuring Hollow Relic Ruins in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores Launch Trailer.

Murmuring Hollow Relic Ruins location in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores

The Murmuring Hollow Relic Ruins in Horizon Forbidden West are almost directly in the middle of the Burning Shores. The ruins are west of Pangea Park, south of Cauldron THETA, and slightly south east of Fleet's End.

How to start the Murmuring Hollow Relic Ruins in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores

To start the Murmuring Hollow Relic Ruins in Horizon Forbidden West, you need to use a Flying Mount to access the hole in the side of the cliff underneath the ruin. It's just below where you find the Campfire just outside of Murmuring Hollow, facing Pangea Park.

Now, you can get to this by jumping from the top and using your Shieldwing to glide into it but you'll need a Flying Mount again soon so it's easier to have one from the beginning.

When you land in the opening, you should see a Train Car on the left side. Head into this and pull the lever in the middle of the train to move it forward.

Once it has moved, head back out of the Train Car and walk through the opening in the center of the room. We've marked it on the image below:

Head through this opening and you should see a door that is locked and needs a key. Don't worry about this for now, this is for another quest later on.

Instead, face the door and then turn around on yourself until you see another Train Car further back.

Walk up to this and pry the doors open. The lever inside will not work because there is no Energy Cell to power the train, it's now your job to find one.

How to find the Train Energy Cell in Murmuring Hollow in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores

To find the Energy Cell, go back to the first Train Car you moved when you first entered the ruin and look at the side of it, you should see an Energy Cell near the middle of it.

Take the Energy Cell and walk back through the opening you previously went through, then almost instantly look to your right. You should see an empty Energy Cell slot. Put your Energy Cell in here.

Head back into the Train you just put the Energy Cell into and pull the lever. Once it stops moving, head back to where the Train was originally stuck and you should now be able to see a locked door.

This door needs a code to unlock it.

How to find the Door Code in Murmuring Hollow in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores

To find the Door Code, head back across the area to the locked door that needs the Key Module.

Face this door, and then look to the left. You should see a Datapoint next to an opening. If you scan the Datapoint, you will find out that the code is somewhere upstairs.

Now, head back to your Flying Mount and use them to fly outside and use them to hover over the top of Murmuring Hollow. Here, you should be able to see a Grate covering a hole in the roof.

Fly your Mount close to the Grate and use the indicated control to get your Mount to pull the Grate off. This will create a hole. Put your Mount onto the Perch and then carefully jump down into the hole.

In this room, pulse scan with your Focus and then walk across to the other side of the room where the Ancient Supply Box is. Here, look left and you should see the Elevator Shaft.

Pulse scan again to highlight the climbing holds if you need to, and follow the path up to the next level. When you pull yourself up into the next level, after being unable to climb further, scan the room with your Focus and you should see the Datapoint almost instantly.

Read the Datapoint, and you will find out that the Door Code is 1315.

Head back downstairs and put the code into the door to open it. Once the door opens, you can grab the Relic on your left and the Murmuring Hollow Relic Ruins will be marked as complete.

However, you've probably heard someone calling out to you throughout your time in Murmuring Hollow. Once you've completed the Ruin, you will be able to begin to 'rescue' the voice.

You can find out how to do this, plus who the voice belongs to, in our A Friend In The Dark walkthrough.