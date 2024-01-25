Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition gets March release date on PC

PC players who've been patiently awaiting the arrival of Horizon Forbidden West on their platform of choice now have a date to mark in the calendars: the action-adventure sequel is coming to Steam and the Epic Games Store in its Complete Edition guise on 21st March.

Horizon Forbidden West - which continues the adventures of protagonist Aloy in an lush open world populated by majestic robot wildlife - originally launched for PS4 and PS5 back in February 2022, with its Burning Shores expansion arriving the following year.

As you might imagine, the Complete Edition (which launched for PlayStation last October) bundles the base game and expansion together, along with a variety of in-game items. These include an exclusive pose and face paint for Photo Mode, plus five items that can be unlocked by progressing through the story: the Carja Behemoth Elite outfit and Short Bow, the Nora Thunder Elite outfit and Sling, the Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike piece, and a resources pack containing ammunition, potions, and travel packs.

Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition - Features Trailer | PC Games Horizon Forbidden West PC features trailer.

Additionally, pre-purchasing the PC Complete Edition grants the Blacktide Outfit and Bow, while the Nora Legacy Outfit and Spear will unlock when linking a Steam account to PlayStation.

As for PC-specific setting, these have now been detailed (and crammed into a trailer, which you'll find above) over on the PlayStation Blog. The PC version, which has been developed by Nixxes Software in conjunction with Guerrilla Games, includes "unlocked frame rates, customisable graphics settings and a broad range of performance-enhancing technologies". Nvidia DLSS 3 upscaling and frame generation is supported, as is Nvidia DLAA, AMD FSR, and Intel XeSS. DirectStorage is also utilised on compatible PCs for faster loading times.

Elsewhere, there's support for 21:9 ultra-wide, 32:9 super ultra-wide, and 48:9 resolutions, along with compatibility for triple-monitor setups. Customisable mouse and keyboard controls are featured, while controller options include the PlayStation DualSense - so you can make use of its adaptive triggers - as well as Steam Input support for remapping and customisation of your chosen peripheral.

Sony hasn't yet revealed system requirements for Horizon Forbidden West on PC but it says it'll share those closer to its 21st March release on Epic and Steam.