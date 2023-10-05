If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition PlayStation 5's first two disc game

Takes up Aloy of space.

Aloy on flies on the back of a Sunwing in Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition.
Image credit: Sony
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

When Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition is released, it will be the first two disc PlayStation 5 game.

A social media post showing the back of the Complete Edition's box reveals that the physical copy of the game will be shipped on two blu-ray discs. Users will need to ensure they have plenty of free space before cracking on with Aloy's latest outings, as a minimum of 121GB is required for installation.

Here's a little trailer for the Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition.Watch on YouTube

While Aloy's escapades across America will be the first game to release across two discs on PlayStation 5, it won't be the only title to do so. Earlier this year, Square Enix revealed that Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth will also be on two discs. This game is set to release next year.

Meanwhile, while The Nioh Collection also shipped on two discs, this collection comprised of two separate games - Nioh and Nioh 2.

The back Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition box shows the game will release across two discs on PlayStation 5.
Image credit: Sony via Does it play?

Horizon Forbidden West is set to launch tomorrow (6th October) on PlayStation 5. It will include the following:

  • Horizon Forbidden West for PS5
  • Burning Shores DLC for PS5
  • Digital soundtrack
  • Digital art book
  • Horizon Zero Dawn Vol. 1: The Sunhawk digital comic book (Available in English, German, Brazilian Portuguese and Japanese)
  • In-game items: Extras in Photo Mode (special pose and face paint)
  • In-game items unlocked via story progression: Carja Behemoth Elite outfit, Carja Behemoth Short Bow, Nora Thunder Elite outfit, Nora Thunder Sling, Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike piece, Resources pack

This will then be followed by a PC release, which is expected to arrive sometime in early 2024. Those interested can wishlist the game now via Steam and the Epic Games Store.

