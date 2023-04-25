Stopping the Lockdown in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores is one of the final parts of the Stars in Their Eyes quest in the DLC. This section of the quest will see Seyka and Aloy trapped in a room with a lot of aggressive Devotee Quen, and one specific Quen that has a rather interesting weapon. The only way out is to disable the lockdown.

Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores takes place after the final quest, Singularity, in the main game. The DLC sees Aloy heading to the Burning Shores to chase down a new enemy and she makes new friends on her way.

We're going to show you how to disable the Lockdown in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores, and where to find all three power nodes.

Spoilers Ahead: This guide is for one of the main quests for the Burning Shores DLC for Horizon Forbidden West. There are potential spoilers ahead for the end of the main game and for the DLC.

How to disable the Lockdown in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores

To disable the lockdown in the Stars in Their Eyes quest in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores, you need to override three power nodes. To do this, you need to fight your way through the Devotee Quen in the room to get to the three separate nodes.

As you make your way through the rooms, Seyka will provide back-up but you still need to be careful as the Devotee Quen are pretty tough opponents. However, you can find several Ancient Supply boxes hidden in the lowered sections of this area. They're typically tucked behind ramps or against walls, which can provide much needed cover while you loot them.

How to find the first power node to stop the Lockdown in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores

To find the first power node that you need to override, you should be facing the platform Zeth is standing on.

From here, head around to the door on your left. Two Devotee Quen will be waiting in this room (or they will come out to you as you get closer). Take them down however you want to, otherwise they will make it impossible to override the node.

Once the Quen are gone, head into the room and look to the left. You should see the node tucked up against the wall here.

How to find the second power node to stop the Lockdown in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores

The second power node to stop the lockdown is on the opposite side of the room to the previous one. Come out of the room where you found the first node and look to your right. You should see a walkway leading across to the other side of the area. There are also Quen guards on this too.

Make your way across the walkway and deal with the Quen. Once you are on the other side of the walkway, the node room will be on your right. There will be two more Quen guards in here. Deal with them as you did with the others, then head into the room and the power node will be on your left.

How to find the third power node to stop the Lockdown in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores

Come out of the room the previous node was in and stand next to the stack just outside the room.

From here, look towards the door opposite you. Then, look down and across to your left at the lowered area. At the far side of this lowered area you should see another open door.

Head down here and take down the Quen guards inside before overriding the final node.

That's it! Once you've overridden all three nodes, the Lockdown will be stopped. However, we recommend looting any boxes you haven't touched yet and collecting any health potions or medical materials in the area as the next part of this quest is a brutal fight.

Good luck!