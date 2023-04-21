How to find the Door Code in the Heaven and Earth quest in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores

Finding the Door Code in the Earth and Heaven quest in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores is part of the second main story quest in the DLC. You'll need to unlock the Door in the Control Room to be able to progress on this quest.

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores sees Aloy teaming up with a new friend to figure out how to track down a new and dangerous enemy. This quest leads them into a facility where their path is blocked by a locked door, and of course, it will take some digging to find the code to open it.

We're here to show you how to find the Door Code in the Earth and Heaven quest in Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores.

Spoilers Ahead: This walkthrough is for one of the side quests for the Burning Shores DLC for Horizon Forbidden West. There are potential spoilers ahead for the end of the main game and for the DLC.

How to find the Door Code in the Earth and Heaven quest in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores

To find the door code, you first need to head back down to the Control room where Seyka is. Then, you need to interact with the Primary Control panel which we've marked on the image below. You can also find it by scanning the room with your Focus, a diamond should appear on the panel itself.

Once you do this, you'll have access to the first Log. This is the key to finding the first digit of the four digit code for the door as it tells you that the code is hidden in the other logs on the holograms of the Asteroids.

Use your Focus to scan the large Hologram of the Earth in the middle of the Control room. You should see several different years pop up below the hologram. You will need to navigate the years using your Focus and the prompted controls on your screen.

One control will increase the year, the other control will lower the year. You will need to navigate through the years to find the correct number using the clues given in the logs.

You need to find the digits in order. We've walked you through figuring out the number itself using each log.

How to find the first digit of the door code

You are actually told the year you need to look under in the first Log, which is 2050. Use your Focus to navigate to 2050 and then look around the Hologram of the world to find the Asteroid around it.

Scan the Asteroid with your Focus to bring up a panel of information. There are several numbers included in the information on this panel, but the one you want is the Flight Number.

When you are ready, scan the Hologram with your Focus again to bring up the navigation options in the middle of your screen. Then, use the command to ask Seyka for the next log.

How to find the second digit of the door code

The next log doesn't give you the year, but it does give the clue for the number which is the amount of Platinum included in the description. The year you need to navigate to is 2054.

Scan the Asteroid with your Focus to bring up a panel of information. Once Aloy responds to Seyka that she knows the number, you can move on.

When you are ready, scan the Hologram with your Focus again to bring up the navigation options in the middle of your screen. Then, use the command to ask Seyka for the next log.

How to find the third digit of the door code

The next log does not give you the year, but there is a vague clue in there. The clue tells you the number is the amount of Miners that died. To find this number, navigate to 2061.

Scan the Asteroid with your Focus to bring up a panel of information. Once Aloy responds to Seyka that she knows the number, you can move on again.

When you are ready, scan the Hologram with your Focus again to bring up the navigation options in the middle of your screen. Then, use the command to ask Seyka for the next log.

How to find the fourth digit of the door code

The fourth and final clue in for finding the last digit is that you need to look for an entry mentioning 'Xiaolu Lunar Resources'. This final door code digit is the number of years it can take to strip out all the Cobalt. To find this, navigate to 2056.

Scan the Asteroid with your Focus to bring up a panel of information. Once Aloy responds to Seyka that she knows the number, you can move on.

After working out the individual numbers, the Door Code in the Heaven and Earth quest is 3285.

You can now head back up to the locked door and put the code into the panel on the right. If you input the code in the right order, the door will open.

Once you unlock the door, you are close to finishing the Heaven and Earth quest. If you want help with more of Aloy's adventures, check out our Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores A Splinter Within walkthrough.