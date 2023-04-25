Finding the Armory and opening the Volcano Doors in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores is part of the 'For His Amusement' main story quest. In this quest, Aloy and Seyka have tracked their enemy down, but they are hiding within a 'Volcano' behind locked doors.

Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores is set after the final quest of the main game. Aloy ventures to the Burning Shores to chase a new enemy while battling new machines and making new friends along the way.

Without further ado, we're going to show you how to find the Armory and open the Volcano Doors in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores.

Spoilers Ahead: This guide is for one of the main quests for the Burning Shores DLC for Horizon Forbidden West. There are potential spoilers ahead for the end of the main game and for the DLC.

How to find the Armory in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores

The first thing you need to do after approaching the Volcano Doors and finding out they're locked is to find the Armory. We've marked it's location on the map below:

To find the Armory, stand outside the Hologram map of the Theme Park just outside of the Volcano Doors and face towards the Volcano itself.

Then, turn to your right and keep following the path here (but keep an eye on your right as well). You should see an opening in the metal structure that leads into an area filled with Holograms of Dinosaurs. There will be a few Devotee Quen here, you can sneak past them or take them out.

Once you are near the Holograms of the Dinosaurs, look up and around. You should see a tall building with a Hologram that says 'Armory' on it. This is where you need to go.

Head through the already open doors of the building and look to your right. There will be a locked door that can only be opened by a key, which is currently being held by Fedder.

How to find Fedder's Key in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores

To get Fedder's Key to open the Armory Doors in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores, you need to track down Fedder in the attraction called 'Raptor Raid'. We've marked its location on the map below as the quest marker vanishes when you enter the area:

The quest marker will take you to the rough area of this attraction to. So, head out of the Armory and follow the marker until you reach the section of the park where Raptor Raid is.

When you get to this area, keep walking around until you see a large dome-like building with a Hologram saying 'Raptor Raid' on it. Head inside this building and follow the path around to your left.

Watch the cutscene that ensues once you are inside. When this ends, be ready for a fight. The Devotee Quen will focus on you, and Fedder is in here too. All you have to do is kill the Quen guards and kill Fedder to get their key.

Once Fedder is down, loot their body to grab the key. Then, head back to the Armory. Use the key on the console next to the locked door and the door will open, which is the first step to opening the Volcano Doors.

How to open the Volcano Doors in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores

When you are through the locked doors of the Armory, keep following the path to your left. As you follow this path, you will need to use your Focus to investigate several items of interest that unravel Londra's true and devious intentions.

Scan all of the items highlighted to you in the first room, and once you do this the doors to the second one will unlock. Follow Seyka into the next room.

The door in this room is locked, but there is another way around. Face the locked door and look to your left. Behind the stack of crates here is a Grate that is covering a Vent in the wall.

Use your Pullcaster to take the Grate off of the Vent. Once it's off, head inside the Vent and follow the path into the next room.

Once you are in the next room, you will see a large Medical Chair. Behind this chair is a Console. Walk over to this and interact with this, Aloy will then learn that she needs to reset the power for the room.

To do this, stand facing the Console and then head through to the room on your left. Your quest marker should also guide you to this area. In this room, look for the console with the Energy Cell in it. Pull the lever to the left of this.

Then, you will learn that you need to find a new Energy Cell.

How to find the Energy Cell to open the Volcano Doors in Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores

To find the Energy Cell, come back out into the room with the Medical Chair in it. Head left through the opening to the area that looks like this:

Then, look to your left again and you should see a small opening in the rock. Crouch down and head through here.

In here, head into the first cell on your left. When you head into this room, there will be Firegleam on the wall to your left. Ignite it and step back as it explodes. This will create an opening you will need later on.

Then, head back out into the hallway and make your way into the second cell. When you are in the small corridor of the second cell, look to your right. You should see a broken window that looks into a room behind a locked door.

Turn back around on yourself to look through the window (facing the direction you entered the room in). Use your Focus to scan the room through the smashed window and you should see a pull point that you can use your Pullcaster on.

Use your Pullcaster on this point by aiming it and shooting it at the point through the window. Then, pull on it as you would usually do to bring down the wall it's attached to.

Now, head back into the corridor then head left into the third and final cell. Walk through the opening at the rear of this cell and into the next room.

Once you are in here, the Energy Cell will be on your right.

Replace the Energy Cell

Pick it up and head back to the first cell room, the one that had the Firegleam in it. Walk through the opening here and head right, back into the room with the Medical Chair in it.

Then, head into the rear room here and replace the fried Energy Cell with the new Energy Cell. Once you have done this, head back into the room with the Medical Chair and walk up to the chair to watch the recording.

If the recording does not start for you, like it didn't for us, then restart your game from the previous save file. This should only take you back to when you picked up the Energy Cell.

Watch the recording and interact with the console behind the chair. Follow the conversation that happens after this to find an unlikely helper. Once this conversation and cutscene has ended, the Volcano Doors will open.

Now that the Volcano Doors are open, you can race there with Seyka to find out if the enemy you seek is really inside. Good luck!