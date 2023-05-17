Honkai: Star Rail Prime Gaming rewards can net you some valuable resources this May 2023 with the first drop.

This brand new Honkai: Star Rail Prime Gaming code will expire with the next Banner change, when a new one will then replace it.

As long as you have an active Amazon Prime subscription, it's best to find out how to redeem Honkai: Star Rail Prime Gaming codes in May 2023 as soon as possible, so you don't miss out on the first helpful rewards bundle.

Honkai Star Rail Prime Gaming rewards for May 2023

Currently, we only know about base rewards for the Honkai: Star Rail and Prime Gaming collaboration. There has been no announcement of bonus rewards if you claim a certain number of bundles, but we'll update this page with all the relevant information if it does get announced.

As for content in the first drop, here's the Bundle 1 Honkai Star Rail Prime Gaming rewards for May 2023:

x60 Stellar Jade

x5 Refined Aether

40,000 Credits

You only have until Wednesday, 7th June to claim this Bundle 1 code, the same day the next Banner change happens.

So make sure to claim this Prime Gaming code as soon as you can so you don't miss out!

Honkai: Star Rail Bundle 1 Prime Gaming rewards.

How to redeem Prime Gaming codes for Honkai Star Rail

Thankfully, you don't have to link your Amazon account with your Star Rail account to get Prime Gaming Rewards. All you have to do is be subscribed to Amazon Prime, then click the 'Get in-game content' button from the Honkai: Star Rail Prime Gaming hub page.

You'll get a unique code, which you can then redeem for your rewards. We've got a complete explainer on how to redeem codes in Honkai Star Rail, but in summary, here's how to do it:

Sign in to the official Honkai: Star Rail redemption website.

Select the correct server and character you want to redeem the code on

Enter your code, then then click 'Redeem'

Check your in-game mail to get your Prime Gaming rewards.

You'll have to do this for each bundle you claim to get the rewards.

You can also pull up your phone in-game and press the three dots beside your Trailblazer profile to get to the code redemption page while playing if you prefer.

Remember that you first have to complete the Trailblaze Mission 'A Moment of Peace' to unlock the mailbox function and receive your rewards.

Previous Honkai Star Rail Prime Gaming rewards

As of May 2023 there will be a Honkai Star Rail Prime Gaming code every three weeks, when the Banners change. This will last until November, 2023, for a total of eight bundles.

We'll add more when they're made available, but for now, here's the history of all previous Honkai Star Rail Prime Gaming rewards:

Hope you enjoyed your Prime Gaming rewards in Honkai Star Rail!