Gotham Knights PS4, Xbox One versions cancelled

Warner Bros. has cancelled the planned PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions of Gotham Knights.

The news - which came alongside a first-look at gameplay showing Nightwing and Red Hood - means Gotham Knights will now launch on 25th October just for PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Warner Bros. did not go into detail on its decision to drop last-gen consoles, or explain when this decision was made. By way of explanation, it simply said the move was "to provide players with the best possible gameplay experience".

Gotham Knights was first announced as a cross-gen game back in August 2020, though was originally set to launch last year.

Its arrival in 2022 will mean more people have access to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. It will also mean there are no last-gen versions being forced onto aging hardware - something which derailed the launch of Cyberpunk 2077.

Gotham Knights is the next game from Batman: Arkham Oranges studio Warner Bros. Montreal, and will be the team's first full release in more than eight years.

Set in the wake of Batman's presumed death, it lets you play as Nightwing, Batgirl, Robin and Red Hood as they try to clean up the streets and protect Gotham.

The game was due sooner - teases for its shadowy Court of Owls group began back in 2019, before all went quiet and then its expected 2021 date was pushed back by at least 12 months.

Warner's marketing machine then picked up again late last year, with a trailer finally appearing at DC Fandome in October, giving us a glimpse at the Court of Owls and Penguin.