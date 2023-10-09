PlayStation Plus Extra October games leak includes Gotham Knights, Alien Isolation

A short while after being made available as part of Xbox Game Pass, Gotham Knights looks set to make its arrival on Sony's subscription service, along with some suitably scary offerings for October.

That's according to reliable leaker dealabs, which has revealed that PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium subscribers will soon get their hands on Gungrave G.O.R.E, Elite Dangerous, Dead Island Definitive Edition, Alien Isolation, Disco Elysium The Final Cut, The Dark Pictures: House of Ashes, Gotham Knights and Far: Changing Tides.

The full list will reportedly be made official this Wednesday, 11th October. The games will then be made available from 17th October.

Newscast: Why are there so many games industry layoffs?

As for those games, it is actually (I think) quite a decent batch. The likes of House of Ashes and Alien Isolation will make for some very appropriate and scary seasonal fun. In fact, when House of Ashes released in 2021, our Ian called it the "The Dark Picture anthology's best entry yet".

Meanwhile, we called Alien Isolation an "inventive slice of deep space terror" on its release back 2015. So, prepare to settle in and feel tense all over while eating some horror-themed sweeties, as is custom for this time of year.

Image credit: Supermassive Games.

Gotham Knights got a mixed response from our Donlan upon its release last year. He called it a "slight muddle of a game", but noted it still "has its pleasures" in Eurogamer's review.

We were more taken with Far: Changing Tides, the atmospheric vehicle adventure from Okomotive.

Vikki Blake complimented the game's "stunning presentation, haunting soundtrack, and wholly unique gameplay and puzzle mechanics" in her review. "Don't miss it," she said.

We will update this article when Sony makes its own announcement regarding this next batch of PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium games. Until then, has anything taken your fancy?