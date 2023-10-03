Xbox Game Pass October games include Gotham Knights, Warhammer 40K: Darktide

Microsoft has announced the next wave of titles coming to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

As previously confirmed, from today (3rd October) you can get your hands on Gotham Knights (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X S) and The Lamplighter's League (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X S).

Gotham Knights got a mixed response from our Chris Donlan upon its release last year. He called it a "slight muddle of a game", but noted it still "has its pleasures" in Eurogamer's review.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide - Coming to Xbox October 4 | Gamescom 2023 Trailer.

Tomorrow, meanwhile, will finally see Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (Cloud and Xbox Series X/S) making its debut on the console. You can see a teaser for this upcoming release in the trailer above.

When Darktide launched on PC last year, our Chris was rather taken with its "stupendous atmosphere and vicious action".

However, he called its release "scrappy [and] rickety" in his review, noting that the game arrived with "bugs and technical difficulties" that made for "huge demands of PCs".

The Darktide team has since been making efforts to sort all of the game's vulnerabilities over on PC, and developer Fatshark has said its Xbox release will contain all of the content improvements made since launch.

Image credit: WB Games Montréal Image credit: Fatshark

Forza Motorsport (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S) will then join the service on 10th October. This release will give players access to 500 real-world cars to beetle around in, including "more than 100" cars new to Forza Motorsport.

If 10th October is too far away for your motor-based enthusiasm, Game Pass members can currently save 10 percent on the game's Premium Add-Ons Bundle. This bundle will unlock five days early access, as well as "VIP membership, Car Pass, and much more".

Rounding out this batch of Game Pass games are From Space (Cloud, Console, and PC) and Like A Dragon: Ishin! (Cloud, Console, and PC).

From Space will join the service on 12th October, and Like a Dragon: Ishin! Will arrive on 17th October.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! rounds off this wave of Game Pass additions.

Here is all that information again as a digestible list:

Gotham Knights (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X S)

The Lamplighter's League (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X S)

4th October:

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (Cloud and Xbox Series X/S)

10th October:

Forza Motorsport (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S)

12th October:

From Space (Cloud, Console, and PC)

17th October:

Like A Dragon: Ishin! (Cloud, Console, and PC)

october plans:

1) carve pumpkin?

— Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) October 3, 2023

As always, the arrival of these new games means that others will be leaving Game Pass. The following titles will be leaving the service on 15th October:

Eville (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Overwhelm (PC)

Shenzhen I/O (PC)

The Legend of Tianding (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Trek to Yomi (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion (Cloud, Console, and PC)

If you want to keep playing any of these games after they leave Game Pass, you'll need to purchase them. On the plus side, Game Pass subscribers get a 20 percent discount.

For everything else Game Pass, you can check out our handy guide detailing the many games available through Microsoft's subscription service here.