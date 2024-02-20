PowerWash Simulator Warhammer 40K DLC release date announced

The clever beings at PowerWash Simulator developer FuturLab know just how to keep us coming back for more. Not content with tasking us all with scrubbing Tomb Raider's Croft Manor or the Seventh Heaven bar from Final Fantasy 7, it is now setting us the challenge of cleaning up the grimdark universe of Warhammer 40K.

The PowerWash Simulator Warhammer 40K Special Pack will launch later this month, on 27th February across PC, Xbox, PlayStation and Switch. You can see a little teaser for it in the video below.

We first heard about this Warhammer 40K DLC last year, with the studio subsequently stating we could expect it to release sometime during Q4. This evidently did not happen, but the good news is that there isn't much longer to wait now.

PowerWash Simulator Warhammer 40,000 Special Pack Coming February 27th PowerWash Simulator Warhammer 40K Special Pack trailer.

"Deep in the Indomitus Crusade, relentless campaigns across the galaxy have imbued a variety of Imperial machines with a litany of dirt. As a member of the Adeptus Mechanicus, it is your singular honour to perform the ultimate purification protocol," the Powerwash Team proclaim of this noble cause.

"You are blessed with an all new Adeptus Mechanicus character model and well-equipped for the ritual cleansing with a custom MK2 Aqua-Santica Arquebus power washer; the perfect fusion of human and machine."

So, what exactly will you be hosing down so that it all gleams like new? You will need to make the following vehicles and machines sparkle and shine on the DLCs release:

● The Ultramarines Land Raider

● The Dark Angels Deathwing Redemptor Dreadnought

● The Astra Militarum Rogal Dorn Tank

● The House Hawkshroud Imperial Knight

● The Blood Angels Thunderhawk

Are you up to the challenge?

Tanks for the memories. | Image credit: FuturLab

For more on Powerwash Simulator, our Tom sat down to chat with the developer last year, where they discussed the game's success and what could be next in the (hose) pipeline.