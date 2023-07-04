PowerWash Simulator updates 2023 roadmap

Today brings an updated content roadmap for the brilliant PowerWash Simulator, whose breakout success has given the game an ongoing lease of life.

Last week saw the launch of its Spongebob Squarepants paid DLC, following the free addition of new levels themed around Final Fantasy and Tomb Raider.

Now, we know that the previously-announced Warhammer 40,000 paid DLC will arrive in Q4 this year.

Intriguingly, that means there's another to-be-unveiled paid DLC due sooner, in Q3, which developer Futurlab is for now keeping under-wraps.

C'mon, PowerWash... how about a Nintendo collab? I'd love to see a Super Mario Sunshine FLUDD DLC, or maybe something themed around the inky surfaces of Splatoon?

PowerWash is also set to be expanded with further free content, with a "seasonal update" scheduled for Q4. How about a snow-blowing add-on, to clear gardens and roofs ahead of Christmas?

Announcements and releases. Updated roadmap. Feel free to speculate 💦 pic.twitter.com/bJA9Ggq8O0 — PowerWash Simulator (@PowerWashSim) July 4, 2023

If you're yet to try PowerWash Simulator for yourself, it's a wonderfully chilled and relaxing experience to soak up at your leisure - specialty soaps not included.

It's out now on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, and also available via Xbox Game Pass. As of May this year, more than seven million players had given it a go.