Try a free month of being a Eurogamer Supporter

Sign up for a free trial and get ad-free browsing and exclusive content. Use code "Eurogamer1" at checkout.

If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

PowerWash Simulator updates 2023 roadmap

Warhammer 40K for Q4.

Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

Today brings an updated content roadmap for the brilliant PowerWash Simulator, whose breakout success has given the game an ongoing lease of life.

Last week saw the launch of its Spongebob Squarepants paid DLC, following the free addition of new levels themed around Final Fantasy and Tomb Raider.

Now, we know that the previously-announced Warhammer 40,000 paid DLC will arrive in Q4 this year.

PowerWash Simulator x Warhammer 40,000 teaser.Watch on YouTube

Intriguingly, that means there's another to-be-unveiled paid DLC due sooner, in Q3, which developer Futurlab is for now keeping under-wraps.

C'mon, PowerWash... how about a Nintendo collab? I'd love to see a Super Mario Sunshine FLUDD DLC, or maybe something themed around the inky surfaces of Splatoon?

PowerWash is also set to be expanded with further free content, with a "seasonal update" scheduled for Q4. How about a snow-blowing add-on, to clear gardens and roofs ahead of Christmas?

If you're yet to try PowerWash Simulator for yourself, it's a wonderfully chilled and relaxing experience to soak up at your leisure - specialty soaps not included.

It's out now on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, and also available via Xbox Game Pass. As of May this year, more than seven million players had given it a go.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-Chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch