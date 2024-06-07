PowerWash Simulator's next paid DLC is heading down a rabbit hole with Alice

PowerWash Simulator - gaming's premiere squirt-'em-up - is poised to expand once more, this time venturing forth into Wonderland with a paid DLC inspired by Lewis Carroll's classic tales.

The Alice's Adventures Special Pack features five new stages to hose down with gleeful abandon - Wonderland Entrance Hall, White Rabbit's House, Caterpillar's Mushroom, Mad Tea Party, and Queen of Hearts' Court - and there's a new story, told through text messages as is PowerWash Simulator's way, to bind things together.

"The whimsical special pack captures the essence of Alice in Wonderland by showcasing iconic visuals and quirky designs," explains publisher Square Enix in its announcement. "Players will enjoy the beautiful environmental art, vivid colours, and unique looks depicted in each level."

And while the new levels are undoubtedly the focus, developer FuturLab notes the DLC will also introduce a new washer skin, gloves, and outfit, alongside ten new achievements.

PowerWash Simulator's Alice's Adventures Special Pack doesn't have a release date yet, but it'll cost £6.49/€7.99/$7.99 when it eventually shows up on PC (including Steam), Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Switch, and Meta Quest.