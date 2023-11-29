PowerWash Simulator leads PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup for December

The PlayStation Plus Monthly Games lineup has been revealed for December, ending the year on a high.

Squirt 'em up PowerWash Simulator leads the charge, after launching on Game Pass last year. It lets players powerwash vehicles, houses, parks and more, alone and in co-op. It's a particularly chilled experience, though hopefully the free Tomb Raider and Final Fantasy 7 DLC packs will be included. The SpongeBob Squarepants and most recent Back to the Future DLCs are paid extras.

Also included is Sable, a sparse adventure game with a unique, line-drawn art style and music from Japanese Breakfast. Donlan described it as a "mesmerising game of exploration" in our Eurogamer Sable review.

Rounding out the list is Lego 2K Drive, the open world Lego driving game set in Bricklandia. It was released earlier this year and received a fairly warm reception, though it's "scuffed by baggage and busywork" according to Eurogamer's Lego 2K Drive review.

All three games will be available for all PlayStation Plus subscribers from 5th December until 1st January. For more information, check out the PlayStation Blog.

That means this is your final call to download November's Monthly Games: Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, Dragon Ball: The Breakers and Aliens Fireteam Elite.

That means this is your final call to download November's Monthly Games: Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, Dragon Ball: The Breakers and Aliens Fireteam Elite.

PlayStation also has a Spotify playlist that refreshes each month with tracks inspired by the Monthly Games. This time it includes tracks from Japanese Breakfast's Sable soundtrack, as well as Roxette's Joyride - what a banger.