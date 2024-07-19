PowerWash Simulator gets two new maps as part of free update

PowerWash Simulator's all-new free update, Muckingham Files 3, is now available.

Available for free on PC via Steam, Switch, PS5, Xbox Series X/S and last-gen consoles, Muckingham Files 3 introduces two new maps selected by the PowerWash community itself.

"The Muckingham Files have returned in PowerWash Simulator's latest free content update," developer FuturLab teased as it marks PowerWash Simulator's second "Washer-Versary".

"As part of our Washer-Versary celebration this update brings you two brand new maps to clean, voted for by the community! Take a day trip to a filthy Aquarium, then deep clean a Submarine in Muckingham docks."

PowerWash Simulator's previous premium expansion fell down the rabbit hole for an adventure inspired by Lewis Caroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland.

"PowerWash Simulator may feel like a sleeper hit, but veteran UK developer FuturLab knew early on it had something special on its hands," Tom wrote in his fabulous interview with FuturLab boss, James Marsden.

"A brilliant blend of compulsive yet cosy gameplay, PowerWash Simulator sounds an unlikely concept - and yet it has found a legion of fans who don't want to stop playing. Now, with the successful launch of its first paid DLC - based on SpongeBob SquarePants - safely tucked under its belt, I'm keen to find out what's next for the game, and for FuturLab itself."