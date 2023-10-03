If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

PowerWash Simulator blasts onto VR in November

Squirtual Reality.

Three PowerWash Simulator players with VR headsets cheer at the camera whilst a cat walks up behind them
Image credit: FuturLab
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
PowerWash Simulator VR will hit Meta Quest 2, 3 and Pro on 2nd November, developer FuturLab has just announced.

The surprise hit of last year was first announced for VR in June during the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase.

Now, in just one month's time you'll be able experience the zen of cleaning up Muckingham in VR! And ignore the dirty driveway at the front of your house for a little while longer.

The VR version of PowerWash Simulator will have exclusive features. Players will be able to change their outfits and equipment by going to the back of their van, a place we never get to explore in the base game, and nozzles can be changed with a tool belt.

Pre-orders for the game are now live, and pre-ordering will nab you an exclusive cosmetic - gloves with cats on them. Lore-accurate and fashionable.

PowerWash Simulator has plenty of content still on the horizon, with Back to the Future and Warhammer 40,000 themed DLC packs slated for later this year. We're also due some more free seasonal content according to the developer's roadmap.

After my investigation into the PowerWash Simulator speedrunning scene last year, I hope no one attempts to speedrun it in VR. That's a sure recipe for disaster, and you might actually have to do some powerwashing in real life after.

PowerWash Simulator VR | Release Date Reveal Trailer
