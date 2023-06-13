If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

PowerWash Simulator's SpongeBob SquarePants DLC out at the end of June

Bringing six Bikini Bottom maps.

Matt Wales
News by Matt Wales
Published on

It's finally almost time to ready your nozzles and prepare for a trip to the briny depths: PowerWash Simulator's SpongeBob SquarePants DLC has a release date, and is launching for Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, and PC on 29th June.

PowerWash Simulator's SpongeBob SquarePants Special Pack was announced back in May but, beyond its Bikini Bottom setting, developer FuturLab didn't give much away.

Now, though, with a release in sight, the studio is finally ready to share more, confirming its Spongebob DLC will feature a mini campaign split across six new maps: Conch Street, The Bikini Bottom Bus, The Krusty Krab, The Patty Wagon, The Invisible Boatmobile, and The Mermalair.

PowerWash Simulator's SpongeBob SquarePants Special Pack teaser trailer.

It'll also feature ten new achievements, plus a redesigned PowerWash character model with an ensemble more befitting of a life spent deep sea squirting.

Conch Street is one of six new maps in the new SpongeBob DLC.

PowerWash Simulator's SpongeBob SquarePants Special Pack - just one DLC in a steadily expanding line-up of faintly preposterous big name crossovers, including Tomb Raider, Final Fantasy, and, soon, Warhammer - will cost £6.49/€7.99/$7.99 USD when it launches for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, and witch on 29th June.

About the Author
Matt Wales

Matt Wales

News Reporter

Matt Wales is a writer and gambolling summer child who won't even pretend to live a busily impressive life of dynamic go-getting for the purposes of this bio. He is the sole and founding member of the Birdo for President of Everything Society.

Comments
