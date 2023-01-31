If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Final Fantasy 7 DLC coming to PowerWash Simulator

Follows Tomb Raider today.

Midgar Special Pack for PowerWash Simulator

Final Fantasy 7 is the next game to receive DLC in PowerWash Simulator.

The Midgar Special Pack will include the Hardy-Daytona - Cloud's motorbike from the iconic city escape sequence - as well as Tifa's bar Seventh Heaven, and Guard Scorpion - the first boss encountered in the game.

There's currently no release date for this DLC, which has been announced by Square Enix Japan.

PowerWash Simulator | Tomb Raider Special Pack Release Date

This will be the second free DLC following the Tomb Raider pack that's released today, which will allow players to clean Croft Manor as part of a new five-level mini campaign.

No doubt Lara fans will be eager to discover as many Easter eggs as possible.

This DLC comes alongside a release of the game for PlayStation consoles and Nintendo Switch. Until now, it's been available only on PC and Xbox (including Game Pass).

The game is published by Square Enix - creators of Final Fantasy and previous owners of Tomb Raider, until rights were sold to Embracer - so perhaps more themed DLC could be on the way.

What game would you like to see get the PowerWash treatment next?

