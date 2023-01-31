Final Fantasy 7 DLC coming to PowerWash Simulator

Final Fantasy 7 is the next game to receive DLC in PowerWash Simulator.

The Midgar Special Pack will include the Hardy-Daytona - Cloud's motorbike from the iconic city escape sequence - as well as Tifa's bar Seventh Heaven, and Guard Scorpion - the first boss encountered in the game.

There's currently no release date for this DLC, which has been announced by Square Enix Japan.

Watch on YouTube PowerWash Simulator | Tomb Raider Special Pack Release Date

This will be the second free DLC following the Tomb Raider pack that's released today, which will allow players to clean Croft Manor as part of a new five-level mini campaign.

No doubt Lara fans will be eager to discover as many Easter eggs as possible.

The Tomb Raider Free Special Pack rappels into PWS on all platforms on January 31st, alongside PlayStation 4/5 and Nintendo Switch launches! 💦 pic.twitter.com/QIZ3apNhXO — PowerWash Simulator (@PowerWashSim) January 18, 2023

This DLC comes alongside a release of the game for PlayStation consoles and Nintendo Switch. Until now, it's been available only on PC and Xbox (including Game Pass).

The game is published by Square Enix - creators of Final Fantasy and previous owners of Tomb Raider, until rights were sold to Embracer - so perhaps more themed DLC could be on the way.

What game would you like to see get the PowerWash treatment next?