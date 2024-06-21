PowerWash Simulator's Alice's Adventures DLC gets July release date

After a flurry of licensed expansion's PowerWash Simulator doing something a bit different for its next DLC, plopping down the rabbit hole for an adventure inspired by Lewis Caroll's Alice's Adventures in Wonderland. That much we knew already, but developer FuturLab has now knocked back a 'drink me' and splurted out a release date: it's coming to Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, PC, and Meta Quest on 2nd July.

Alice's Adventures is PowerWash Simulator's fourth paid expansion, following on from Warhammer 40K, Back to the Future, and SpongeBob SquarePants crossovers. It features five new stages - taking seasoned squirters to a "a topsy-turvy, swizzy, whirly world of psychedelic colours, maximalist décor and larger than life locales" - plus a couple of other bits too.

On the new stage front, there's Wonderland Entrance Hall, White Rabbit's House, Caterpillar's Mushroom, Mad Tea Party, and Queen of Hearts' Court- all of which can be admired in FuturLab's release date post - and those arrive alongside an all-new outfit, gloves, and power washer skin. Oh, and there are two new achievements.

Will there be anything else? PowerWash Simulator's 2024 roadmap previously confirmed a number of free content updates are also on the way this year, including a free "summer seasonal" release. While that'd be the perfect thing to tuck in alongside Alice's Adventures this July, FuturLab is yet to share more on its release plans.

PowerWash Simulator's Alice's Adventures will cost £6.49/€7.99/$7.99 when it launches for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Switch, and Meta Quest on 2nd July.