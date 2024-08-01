Hose down a cruise ship in PowerWash Simulator's latest free DLC

UPDATE 10.06pm: Following a bit of an "oopsy" on developer FuturLab's part, Steam users now have an additional two PowerWash Simulator levels to blast into a state of cleanliness alongside today's intended cruise ship release.

It's not entirely clear how the mishap occurred, but it started after Steam users began reporting they were unable to play PowerWash Simulator's cruise ship DLC following its release earlier today. Then, while FuturLab was orchestrating a fix, the game's next update - The Muckingham Files 4 - managed to work its way onto Valve's store ahead of schedule.

As a result, Steam users now have access to two additional PowerWash Simulator jobs: they can hose down crypto enthusiast Devon King's vandalised modern mansion, as well as pilot Floraine Perez' fire plane - which is looking a bit worse for wear after a flight over Mount Rushless.

"As this is Steam only (for now, sorry) please just pretend it didn’t happen," FuturLab noted on social media. "We'’ll have info on other platforms soon."

ORIGINAL STORY 9.09pm: PowerWash Simulator is the game that keeps on giving, and I don't just mean giving me a delighted Pavlovian tingle every time it makes a "ding" sound. Nope, developer FuturLab has just released another free update and it's the perfect summery excursion as the sun beats down.

Arriving less than two weeks after PowerWash Simulator's previous free update - which added the Aquarium and Submarine as two new areas to squirt upon - the wash-'em-up's latest update whisks players away from the town of Muckingham's mainland and deposits them out at sea. Specifically, onto the Crab Bay cruise liner's sundeck following a "rather messy departure".

"Ticked off tourists, fried foods and greedy gulls do not make for most folks' idea of a dream holiday," explains FuturLab over on Steam, "but you are not most folks. If the destination is dirty, you're on board! With the sun on your back and cool mist on your visor, cleaning up feels like a breeze. Say 'bon voyage' to dirt as you slough off the remnants of an avian air assault, revealing the vivid sun deck beneath. Ahhh, so satisfying."

And for the full, summery effect, players can also don the new custom summer suit - complete with eye-catching floral design - alongside the matching summer gloves and power washer skin. As a reminder (because this caught me out last update), today's new map is being released as free DLC that you'll need to manually download from your platform store of choice.

All this follows the launch of PowerWash Simulator's latest paid expansion, the Lewis-Carroll-inspired Alice's Adventures DLC, back in June. And as for what's next, that's still TBC, but FuturLab promises "more to come very soon" as part of the game's two-year anniversary celebrations - and its updated 2024 roadmap says to expect further free content in "Q4".