PowerWash Simulator gets surprise Warhammer 40,000 DLC

The brilliant PowerWash Simulator has had Tomb Raider DLC. It's had Final Fantasy DLC. It's even getting SpongeBob DLC this summer.

Next up: Warhammer 40,000 DLC.

Games Workshop announced the crossover at its Warhammer Skulls showcase with a teaser video, below, that shows a powerwash nozzle spraying water to reveal the Warhammer 40,000 logo.

"The team at FuturLab are absolutely thrilled with this collaboration," said Dan Chequer, Lead Designer of PowerWash Simulator. "The rich design and imagination of the Warhammer 40,000 universe makes for an incredible selection of cleaning jobs. Players are going to need a steady hand, an eye for detail and a powerful washer to fight the filth of the far future!"

That's all we have for now, but I think it's fun to speculate as to what this Warhammer 40,000 DLC will involve. How about we start by cleaning the guts of a Tyranid from a Space Marine's Power Armour? Perhaps after that we can move on to the nooks and crannies of a Leman Russ tank. Thinking big, it would be amazing (and time consuming) to have to clean an Imperial Knight from top to bottom.

Final boss? It's got to be a Great Unclean One. I'm not sure soap and a more powerful spray's going to help much with Nurgle's mightiest daemons, but we can but try.

As you can probably tell, I sit squarely inside the ven diagram someone somewhere probably drew as they worked out potential interest in a PowerWash Simulator / Warhammer 40,000 crossover. It's as if this DLC was made just for me.

The Emperor, finally, has delivered.