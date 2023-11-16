Get 12 legendary Warner Bros games for under £13 from Humble Bundle

It's still over a week before Black Friday deals but you can already find some great gaming deals before then. Likewise, Warner Bros celebrated its 100th anniversary earlier this year but those celeberations are still rolling out.

Celebrating with the gaming community, Warner Bros has released a special bundle filled with legendary heroes and series from WB Games to raise money for the charity International Medical Corps. While you're free to pay more , you can get 12 games for just £12.31/$15.

The bundle includes the following PC games on Steam:

Gotham Knights

Back 4 Blood

Mortal Kombat 11: Ultimate Edition

Batman: Arkham Knight Premium Edition

Middle-Earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition

Injustice 2 Legendary Edition

Batman: Arkham Origins

Mad Max

Mortal Kombat XL

Batman: Arkham City GOTY Edition

Middle-Earth: Shadow of Mordor Game of the Year Edition

Batman: Arkham Asylum GOTY Edition

Given that these games have a total value of £352.19 when bought normally, that's a huge bargain, especially as you'll be getting the excellent Arkham trilogy and Middle-Earth games.

You can also opt to pay less for a smaller bundle of either five or ten games. If Gotham Knights and Back 4 Blood don't appeal to you then you can still get the rest for as little as £8.21.

This WB 100 bundle ends on Tuesday 28th November, although bundle quantities are also limited, so you'll want to hurry if you don't want to miss out on this bargain.

While this charity bundle is celebrating Warner Bros' 100th annniversary, who knows whether or not WB Games might also have even more deals when Black Friday rolls around? In any case, make sure you check out our guide to the best early Black Friday where we'll be sharing the best deals on gaming and tech.