Batman: Arkham Trilogy on Switch pays tribute to Kevin Conroy

The actor passed away in 2022.

Batman takes down some enemies in Arkham Knight
Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment
News by Liv Ngan Contributor
Fans have spotted a tribute to Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy in the Arkham Trilogy on Switch.

Conroy's voice lines are used in the collection, which contains Arkham Asylum, Arkham City, and Arkham Knight, and the actor passed away in November 2022 aged 66, following a short battle with cancer.

At the end of Arkham Asylum, players are shown a black and white drawing of the city with the text "in memory of Kevin Conroy".

After his passing, Warner Bros. Games revealed Conroy's final new work as Batman will be in Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which is scheduled to release on 2nd February 2024. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League held an alpha test last week, which footage was subsequently leaked from.

Digital Foundry has taken a look at Batman: Arkham Trilogy and found a "vast range of technical problems" with the Switch ports of the games. Arkham Knight in particular was described by contributor Oliver as an "unmitigated disaster".

