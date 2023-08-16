If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Batman: Arkham Trilogy on Switch gets release date

Get those bat-teries charged.

Artwork for the Batman trilogy on Switch
Image credit: Rocksteady / Christian Ward
Rocksteady has announced the release date for the Switch version of its Batman: Arkham Trilogy, out 13th October.

That's a Friday: unlucky for some, though not for Batman fans and Switch owners as this is the first time the games will be available on Nintendo's console.

As announced in its initial reveal in June's Nintendo Direct, the trilogy will comprise Arkham Asylum, Arkham City and Arkham Knight with all DLC.

Batman: Arkham Trilogy - Reveal Trailer - Nintendo Switch

The release date announcement was made by Rocksteady on X with some new artwork from illustrator Christian Ward.

All three games were well received and are generally considered the best Batman games out there.

The trilogy doesn't include Batman: Arkham Oranges - another game in the same universe but created by WB Montreal instead of Rocksteady and less favoured.

The main trilogy is certainly better than last year's Gotham Knights, also from WB Montreal.

Rocksteady, meanwhile, has been working on Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, which has been delayed into next year.

