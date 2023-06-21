Batman Arkham trilogy headed to Nintendo Switch
With "all DLC" included.
Rocksteady's brilliant series of Batman Arkham games will be coming to Nintendo Switch this autumn, in one package.
The Batman Arkham Trilogy will include all three games - Arkham Asylum, Arkham City and Arkham Knight - and "all DLC".
An initial trailer for the re-release was shown today in the Nintendo Direct.
If you haven't played Rocksteady's trilogy yet, now's your chance, I guess! It'll keep us going until Rocksteady's long-delayed follow-up Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League turns up in February 2024.
There's no exact release date for the Batman Arkham Trilogy on Nintendo Switch just yet. We'll keep you posted.