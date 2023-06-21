If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Batman Arkham trilogy headed to Nintendo Switch

With "all DLC" included.

Tom Phillips avatar
News by Tom Phillips Editor-in-Chief
Published on

Rocksteady's brilliant series of Batman Arkham games will be coming to Nintendo Switch this autumn, in one package.

The Batman Arkham Trilogy will include all three games - Arkham Asylum, Arkham City and Arkham Knight - and "all DLC".

An initial trailer for the re-release was shown today in the Nintendo Direct.

Here's how the Batman Arkham Trilogy looks on Nintendo Switch.

If you haven't played Rocksteady's trilogy yet, now's your chance, I guess! It'll keep us going until Rocksteady's long-delayed follow-up Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League turns up in February 2024.

There's no exact release date for the Batman Arkham Trilogy on Nintendo Switch just yet. We'll keep you posted.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Tom Phillips avatar

Tom Phillips

Editor-in-Chief

Tom is Eurogamer's Editor-in-Chief. He writes lots of news, some of the puns and makes sure we put the accent on Pokémon.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch