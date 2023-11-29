Our picks of the best Black Friday deals

The Batman's Robert Pattinson suit coming to Arkham Knight on Nintendo Switch as timed console exclusive

No Wayne, no gain.

Robert Pattinson's The Batman suit in Batman: Arkham Trilogy
Image credit: Rocksteady
Victoria Kennedy avatar
News by Victoria Kennedy News Reporter
Published on

The suit worn by a certain Robert Pattinson - or Battinson, if you will allow me - in Warner Bros' The Batman film will be available as part of the Arkham Trilogy on Nintendo Switch.

We briefly got a look at this particular batsuit last month, when players noticed it cropping up prematurely in 2015's Batman: Arkham Knight.

Now, however, the suit is officially set to be part of the games. It will be a timed-exclusive suit launching with the Batman: Arkham Trilogy on Switch.

This The Batman-inspired skin for our Brucey will be available in Batman: Arkham Knight only; it will not be available in Batman: Arkham Asylum or Batman: Arkham City. This suit will also be arriving in Batman: Arkham Knight across other platforms "at a later date", so says the small print at the end of the trailer below.

Batman: Arkham Trilogy - Official Nintendo Switch Launch Gameplay Trailer. You can see Battinson's suit at the end of the trailer.

The Batman: Arkham Trilogy is set to launch on Nintendo Switch in just a few short days, on 1st December.

This upcoming release will be the first time these games will be available on Nintendo's console. The trilogy was officially announced back in June, although rumours had been making the rounds since 2022.

The trilogy notably doesn't include Batman: Arkham Oranges. While set in the same universe, this particular release was created by WB Montreal instead of Rocksteady, and is generally less favoured among fans and critics.

Batman: Arkham Asylum

PS4, Xbox One, PS3, Xbox 360, PC

Batman: Arkham City

PS4, Xbox One, PS3, Xbox 360, PC

Batman: Arkham Knight

PS4, Xbox One, PC

