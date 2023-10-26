Robert Pattinson's Batsuit briefly appears in the 8-year-old Batman: Arkham Knight

So you thought developer Rocksteady was done with Batman: Arkham Knight, did you? Well, it seems that might not be quite the case. Eight years after its initial release, Rocksteady's third entry in the Arkham series has been updated to add an unexpected bit of new content - but it appears the celebrations might have been a bit premature.

Earlier today, Batman fans began reporting the Epic Games Store version of 2015's Batman: Arkham Knight had received an update specifically adding Robert Pattinson's Batsuit, from last year's movie reboot, as a wearable skin.

It was a bit of an odd discovery for all sorts of reasons, not least because neither Rocksteady nor publisher Warner Bros. announced or acknowledged its arrival. The Pattsuit's apparent Epic Games Store exclusivity also seemed like a bit of a strange choice too, and the mystery only deepened when the suit reportedly vanished not long after word of its release began to spread.

THIS IS OFFICIAL

OUT NOW: The Batman (2022) suit for Batman Arkham Knight on Epic Games Store!!!

THIS IS OFFICIAL

OUT NOW: The Batman (2022) suit for Batman Arkham Knight on Epic Games Store!!!

r/BatmanArkham boutta have a field day over this lmao pic.twitter.com/iiKbCmc7lh — Arkham Origins Remaster (@ArkhamRemaster) October 26, 2023

The prevailing theory among fans appears to be that its arrival was premature, caused by some behind-the-scenes development mishap, and that the Pattinson suit's official release, presumably as a free update for all platforms, will coincide with the upcoming Switch port of the Arkham Trilogy - which is now due to launch on 1st December this year.

Warner Bros is yet to comment on the incident, but I've contacted the publisher to see if it can shed some light on the whole odd little affair.