Batman: Arkham Trilogy on Nintendo Switch delayed until December

The Batman: Arkham Trilogy has been delayed on Nintendo Switch.

This collection, which is set to include all three of Rocksteady's games - Arkham Asylum, Arkham City and Arkham Knight - as well as all DLC, was originally due to release on Nintendo's hybrid console later this month.

However, a post on the official Batman Arkham Twitter account said the team has made the decision to delay the launch to ensure Switch users get the "best possible experience" on release.

Batman: Arkham Trilogy - Reveal Trailer - Nintendo Switch.

The Batman: Arkham Trilogy will now release on 1st December for Nintendo Switch. "We apologise to fans who are excited to play this version of the trilogy," the post closed. "Thank you for your patience."

This upcoming release will be the first time these games will be available on Nintendo's console. The trilogy was officially announced back in June, although rumours had been making the rounds since 2022.

The trilogy notably doesn't include Batman: Arkham Oranges. While set in the same universe, this particular release was created by WB Montreal instead of Rocksteady, and is generally less favoured among fans and critics.

Rocksteady is also set to release its Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League title. Originally slated for 2022, the studio recently delayed its launch back into February 2024.

"We have made the tough but necessary decision to take the time needed to work on getting the game to be the best quality experience for players," the Kill the Justice League team announced in April, before thanking the community for its patience.