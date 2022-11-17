If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Modder releases Batman Arkham City HD texture pack after six years in development

All sbruced up.
A modder has released a HD texture pack for Batman: Arkham City, following six years' worth of development.

Arkham City was first released in 2011, and has since been remastered for PS4 and Xbox One in the Batman: Return to Arkham collection. Digital Foundry called this release a "mixed bag", and stated they thought the original PC release was the "definitive" release.

But the PC version of Arkham City has not had a remastered edition - something which modder GPUnity set out to change.

GPUnity has released HD texture packs for other games in the past, including Nier: Automata. "I wanted the game the love the love it deserves," they said of Arkham City. Six years of development and over a 1000 updated textures later, the project is finally complete. Many of the textures are hand-drawn, GPUnity said.

Watch GPUnity's comparison video.

If you want to dive in for yourself, you can download the pack on Nexus Mods.

