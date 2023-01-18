If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Five of The Best: Relationships

Who needs them?

Robert Purchese
A raven-haired woman in period costume closes her eyes as some kind of magical force swirls around her. It's Morrigan from Dragon Age.
BioWare

Five of the Best is a weekly series we recently resurrected for supporters because we wanted to do something nice for them. It's a series about highlighting incidental features in games. It's also a series about having your say, so don't be shy, use those comments below!

You can find our entire Five of the Best archive elsewhere on the site.

Which are the best relationships in games? They could be yours, as the player character, with someone else, or they could be a relationship between other characters in the game. Or they could be another interpretation I haven't even considered. Tell me, what comes to mind?

Eurogamer.net Merch