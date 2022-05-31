Genshin Impact Yelan Banner character and weapon drop rates, 4 Stars characters, Yelan Banner end date

The Yelan Banner in Genshin Impact has the mysterious Hydro archer as its featured 5-Star character.

As with all character event Banners, the Yelan Banner, Discerner of Enigmas, also features 4-Star characters who receive boosted drop rates.

Below, you can find the Yelan Banner end date in Genshin Impact, who the boosted 4-Star characters are, and all character and weapon drop rates.

Make sure to visit our best Yelan build page for details on her best weapon, Artifact, and a breakdown of her Talents and materials!

On this page:

Genshin Impact Yelan character teaser

Genshin Impact Yelan Banner 4 Stars characters

Yelan’s Banner has three 4-Star characters with boosted drop rates:

Barbara (Hydro)

Noelle (Geo)

Yanfei (Pyro)

While these aren’t the most sought-after 4-Star characters in Genshin Impact, they have been in the game for quite some time. Those who regularly Wish on Banners should already have them, which means if you do receive one of these 4-Stars from Yelan’s Banner, Discerner of Enigmas, you will receive Masterless Starglitter.

Barbara, Noelle, and Yanfei are boosted in Yelan's current Banner.

One Intertwined Fate can be purchased for x5 Masterless Starglitter, which can then be used to Wish on a Yelan's Banner.

You get x2 Masterless Starglitter for pulling a 4-Star character you already have, and if that character’s Constellation level is fully upgraded, you get x5 Masterless Starglitter. This means you have a higher chance of getting discounted (or free) Wishes for Yelan if you do have all of the 4-star characters featured in her Banner.

Genshin Impact Yelan Banner characters and rates

Yelan isn't the only 5-Star you can get from the Discerner of Enigmas Banner. However, With the 50/50 system in place, if you don't pull Yelan the first time you successfully Wish for a 5-Star item, you are guaranteed to get her the second time you pull a 5-Star item.

There's also the Pity and Soft Pity systems, so you are more likely to get Yelan after your 75th Wish, and are guaranteed a 5-Star item at 90 Wishes, if you haven't already got one. In the very worst case scenario, you will get Yelan after your 180th Wish, but these are very unlikely odds.

Yelan's Banner in the 2.7 update version.

These Pity and 50/50 systems are shared with Xiao's Banner, so if you have pulled a 5-Star weapon, or character other than Yelan or Xiao from either Banner, you can guarantee Yelan will be your next 5-Star pull when Wishing on Discerner of Enigmas.

4-Star Characters on Yelan's Banner are easier to get. Yelan is only guaranteed after 180 Wishes, whereas a featured 4-Star character is guaranteed after 20 Wishes. The featured 4-Star characters have their own 50/50 system, so if you don't pull Barbara, Noelle, or Yanfei the first time you pull a 4-Star weapon or character, one of them will be guaranteed the next time you successfully Wish for a 4-Star item.

Here’s every character and their base drop rates in Yelan’s Banner, Discerner of Enigmas:

Yelan (5-Star Hydro): 0.6%

(5-Star Hydro): 0.6% Diluc (5-Star Pyro): 0.6%

(5-Star Pyro): 0.6% Jean (5-Star Anemo): 0.6%

(5-Star Anemo): 0.6% Keqing (5-Star Electro): 0.6%

(5-Star Electro): 0.6% Mona (5-Star Hydro): 0.6%

(5-Star Hydro): 0.6% Qiqi (5-Star Cryo): 0.6%

(5-Star Cryo): 0.6% Barbara (featured 4-Star Hydro): 2.5%

(featured 4-Star Hydro): 2.5% Noelle (featured 4-Star Geo): 2.5%

(featured 4-Star Geo): 2.5% Yanfei (featured 4-Star Pyro): 2.5%

(featured 4-Star Pyro): 2.5% Beidou (4-Star Electro): 2.5%

(4-Star Electro): 2.5% Bennett (4-Star Pyro): 2.5%

(4-Star Pyro): 2.5% Chongyun (4-Star Cryo): 2.5%

(4-Star Cryo): 2.5% Diona (4-Star Cryo): 2.5%

(4-Star Cryo): 2.5% Fischl (4-Star Electro): 2.5%

(4-Star Electro): 2.5% Gorou (4-Star Geo): 2.5%

(4-Star Geo): 2.5% Ningguang (4-Star Geo): 2.5%

(4-Star Geo): 2.5% Razor (4-Star Electro): 2.5%

(4-Star Electro): 2.5% Rosaria (4-Star Cryo): 2.5%

(4-Star Cryo): 2.5% Kujou Sara (4-Star Electro): 2.5%

(4-Star Electro): 2.5% Sayu (4-Star Anemo): 2.5%

(4-Star Anemo): 2.5% Sucrose (4-Star Anemo): 2.5%

(4-Star Anemo): 2.5% Thoma (4-Star Pyro): 2.5%

(4-Star Pyro): 2.5% Xiangling (4-Star Pyro): 2.5%

(4-Star Pyro): 2.5% Xinqiu (4-Star Hydro): 2.5%

(4-Star Hydro): 2.5% Xinyan (4-Star Pyro): 2.5%

(4-Star Pyro): 2.5% Yun Jin (4-Star Geo): 2.5%

Genshin Impact Yelan Banner weapons and rates

There are no 5-Star weapons in Yelan's Banner, so you can only get 4-Star or 3-Star weapons from spending your Fate. 4-Star weapons have a 2.5% chance of dropping, whereas 3-Star weapons are the most common pull from Yelan's Banner at a rate of 94.3%.

3-Star weapons are the most common pulls from Wishes.

Below, you can find a list of every 4-Star weapon in Yelan’s Banner, Discerner of Enigmas:

Dragon's Bane

Eye of Perception

Favonius Codex

Favonius Greatsword

Favonius Lance

Favonius Sword

Favonius Warbow

Lion's Roar

Rainslasher

Rust

Sacrificial Bow

Sacrificial Fragments

Sacrificial Greatsword

Sacrificial Sword

The Bell

The Flute

The Stringless

The Widsith

Here's a list of every 3-Star weapon in Yelan’s Banner, Discerner of Enigmas:

Black Tassel

Bloodtainted Greatsword

Cool Steel

Debate Club

Emerald Orb

Ferrous Shadow

Harbinger of Dawn

Magic Guide

Raven Bow

Sharpshooter's Oath

Skyrider Sword

Slingshot

Thrilling Tales of Dragon Slayers

The release of Genshin Impact 2.7 is here! Make sure to check out Yelan's best build and materials, Yelan's Banner details, Xiao's best build and materials, and Xiao's Banner to get the most out of your 5-Star characters. Knowing how to redeem codes can also get you free rewards.

Yelan Banner end date

The current Yelan Banner releases on Tuesday, 31st May 2022, the same time as the 2.7 update. She is part of the 2.7 Phase 1 Banners, featured alongside a rerun of the Xiao Banner.

Lasting three weeks, the 2.7 Yelan Banner ends on Tuesday, 21st June 2022. The only Phase 2 Banner, Oni’s Royale, featuring Arataki Itto and Kuki Shinobu will then replace the Yelan and Xiao event Banners.

If you haven’t successfully wished for Yelan by then, there will be other opportunities to Wish for her in a Discerner of Enigmas Banner rerun! However, character reruns are never consistent, so if you really want Yelan, you should spend your Intertwined Fates on Wishing for her now.

Good luck Wishing on Yelan’s Banner!