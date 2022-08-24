Where to find Nilotpala Lotus locations in Genshin Impact

Nilotpala Lotus is a plant you can find floating atop the beautiful rivers and lakes of Sumeru that you’re going to need to ascend some characters in Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact 3.0 introduced both the Dendro element and bow-wielding five-star character Tighnari. One of his ascension materials is the Nilotpala Lotus, so, if you want to increase his power, you’ll need these flowers.

To ensure you can max out this powerful character as fast as possible, this guide covers everything you need to know about how you can use Nilotpala Lotus and where you can find Nilotpala Lotus.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Version 3.0 'The Morn a Thousand Roses Brings' Trailer | Genshin Impact