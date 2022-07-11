Genshin Impact Frogs locations and where to find frogs explained

In Genshin Impact, among the diverse wildlife you can find in the game, frogs are important items for your journey.

Not only can you keep frogs as pets in your house, but they’re also important ingredients to craft potions that can give you an upper hand the next time you enter a floor in Spiral Abyss or face a boss.

Although they are quite useful, frogs are not easily found in Genshin Impact, so you may want to know what frogs are used for as well as where you can find frogs.

What are frogs used for in Genshin Impact? Frogs that have a daily spawn can be found in many regions in Genshin Impact around pools of water. Putting your hands on one of these slippery animals demands attention since they will run as soon as they spot you. You can use them either as pets for your Serenitea Pot or materials for recipes for some items. In order to have them in your house, you will first need to have an Omni-Ubiquity Net. Then you can capture a frog’s essence and recreate it. On the other hand, you can use frogs to craft the following items: Straight Shooter

Flaming Essential Oil

Streaming Essential Oil

Shocking Essential Oil

Unmoving Essential Oil

Unmoving Essential Oil

Special Unmoving Essential Oil Specifically, the Special Unmoving Essential Oil is an item required to complete the Heavenly Stone's Debris World Quest.