Land Trick Points using a Dirt Bike is currently a quest in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

Dirt Bikes have been littered all over Fortnite's new map, and are a great way to get around in style. As a nice bonus, you can even pull off tricks while riding them, and you'll complete a challenge for doing so.

Here's how to land Trick Points on a Dirt Bike in Fortnite, as well as some tips on finding one in the first place.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 Cinematic Trailer.

Where to find a Dirt Bike in Fortnite

Most named locations in Fortnite will have a Dirt Bike or two at them. Main roads can have Dirt Bikes, but there's no way to tell without exploring a little and finding them yourself. The winter/snow biome tends to have high Dirt Bike spawns, so look near ramps and at the top of research station areas. Faulty Splits and the areas surrounding it are also great places to look.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Chapter 1 is here, complete with a new augments system, the coming arrival of Geralt and the Ageless Champion to beat! We've also got a present list for Winterfest and Cozy Lodge and pizza slice locations. Meanwhile, learn how to get XP fast, earn the Victory Umbrella, find character locations and earn a Victory Crown.

How to land Trick Points using a Dirt Bike in Fortnite

To land Trick Points using a Dirt Bike you will first need to get some air. That means driving off of high areas, or using one of the many ramps now scattered around the map. To help things, hold the jump button before you reach your jump point. Release it to launch the bike into the air. While in the air, hold circle/B/Build Button to do a trick. Directional input from the left analogue stick will change what trick you do.

Now you just need to land the trick. Make sure both wheels connect as you land, and that you don't hit any objects on the way down. You will see a points counter to the left of the screen. If you mess up the landing, you will see 'Wipeout' in big red letters. These Wipeout tricks will not be added to your total score.

To complete the land Trick Points quest, just keep landing tricks and filling up the total until you've hit the limit. Your progress can be tracked in the Quests tab. There are five stages to this quest, awarding 16K in XP. Upon completion you will also earn progress towards your Weekly quests total.

If you would like to learn more about Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1, visit our guides on character locations, Augments, how to get XP fast, and when Geralt is coming to Fortnite.