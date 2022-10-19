FIFA 23 TOTW 5, including all players in the 5th Team of the Week from 19th October

FIFA 23 TOTW 5, including all players in the 5th Team of the Week from 19th OctoberAll players from the FIFA 23 TOTW 5 promo.
FIFA 23 TOTW 5 is upon us, with FUT's fifth Team of the Week announced and now in the wild.
EA announces each week's TOTW promo for FIFA 23 at 6pm UK time on Wednesdays, and at the same time releases the cards into packs.
TOTW includes a team of players and substitutes considered to be in-form, based on their real-world performances. The cards stick around for seven days before the next TOTW promo launches the following Wednesday.
On this page:
FIFA 23 TOTW 5: All players in the 5th Team of the Week starting 19th October
TOTW 5 is surprisingly light on Premier League players, with Liverpool's Joe Gomez, whose heroics at Anfield helped secure a crucial 1-0 victory over title favourites Man City, and Newcastle's Fabian Schär, whose defensive prowess helped his team to a draw at Manchester United, making the cut.
The highlight is surely 90-rated CAM Neymar, whose inclusion in TOTW 5 comes after the Brazilian superstar scored the winner in PSG's victory over Marseille. Real Madrid midfielder Tony Kroos gets a bump to 89, Bayern winger Leroy Sané is in at 86, and Serbian striker Dušan Vlahović gets an 86-rated card after scoring the only goal in Juventus' away victory at Torino.
FIFA 23 TOTW 5: starting 11
- David Soria - GK - 84 - Getafe
- Gomez - CB - 84 - Liverpool
- Reinildo - LB - 82 - Atlético Madrid
- Schär - CB - 81 - Newcastle
- Neymar Jr - CAM - 90 - PSG
- Kroos - CM - 89 - Real Madrid
- Barella - CM - 87 - Inter Milan
- Sané - CAM - 86 - Bayern Munich
- Terrier - LM - 84 - Rennes
- Vlahović - ST - 86 - Juventus
- Thuram - ST - 84 - Borussia Mönchengladbach
FIFA 23 TOTW 5: substitutes
- Vicario - GK - 82 - Empoli
- Silas - RWB - 81 - VfB Stuttgart
- W. Carvalho - CDM - 83 - Real Betis
- Lindstrøm - RM - 81 - Eintracht Frankfurt
- Luiz Gustavo - CDM - 81 - Al-Nassr
- David - ST - 82 - Lille
- Forrest - RW - 79 - Celtic
- Marinelli - GK - 78 - Tigre
- Ndayishimiye - CB - 79 - Başakşehir
- Tremolada - CAM - 76 - Modena
- Adamu - ST - 77 - Red Bull Salzburg
- Petratos - ST - 75 - ATK Mohun Bagan
When it comes to Team of the Week, remember you'll only be able to get these featured players in packs for the next seven days from the moment this TOTW goes live. After that, all 21 players leave the packs, which means they'll only be available on the transfer market and, therefore, in short supply.
Previous FIFA 23 TOTW lineups
Below you'll find all of the TOTW lineups we've had so far in FIFA 23:
FIFA 23 TOTW 4 lineup
The FIFA 23 TOTW 4 lineup is below:
- Donnarumma - GK - 89 - PSG
- Joao Cancelo - LB - 89 - Manchester City
- Tomori - CB - 86 - AC Milan
- Frimpong - RWB - 83 - Leverkusen
- Pedri - CM - 86 - Barcelona
- Mount - CAM - 86 - Chelsea
- Correa - RM - 85 - Atlético Madrid
- Bruno Guimaraes - CM - 84 - Newcastle
- Martinelli - LM - 84 - Arsenal
- Muriel - ST - 84 - Atalanta
- Joselu - ST - 83 - Espanyol
- Armani - GK - 82 - River Plate
- Bensebaini - LB - 82 - Borussia Mönchengladbach
- Fernandez - CM - 82 - Benfica
- Buyalskyi - CAM - 81 - Dynamo Kyiv
- Pépé - RW - 82 - Nice
- Modeste - ST - 82 - Borussia Dortmund
- Valencia - ST - 81 - Fenerbahce
- Gazdag - CAM - 78 - Philadelphia Union
- Mario Gonzalez - ST - 79 - Oud-Heverlee Leuven
- Eikrem - CF - 79 - Molde FK
- Brenner - ST - 78 - FC Cincinnati
- Van Veen - ST - 76 - Motherwell
FIFA 23 TOTW 3 lineup
The FIFA 23 TOTW 3 lineup is below:
- Trapp - GK - 87 - Eintracht Frankfurt
- Smalling - CB - 84 - Roma
- Clauss - LWB - 83 - Marseille
- De Marcos - RB - 81 - Athletic Bilbao
- Milinković-Savić - CM - 87 - Lazio
- Werner – LM - 84 - RB Leipzig
- Maddison – RM - 84 - Leicester
- Musiala – CAM - 84 - Bayern Munich
- Haaland - ST - 89 - Manchester City
- Ben Yedder - ST - 86 - Monaco
- Rafael Leão - LW - 86 - AC Milan
- Sørloth – ST - 84 - Real Sociedad
- Zeghba – GK - 79 - Damac
- Danso – CB - 81 - Lens
- Rodríguez – CAM - 81 - Colón
- Cesinha – CAM - 81 - Daegu FC
- Trossard – LW - 82 - Brighton
- Füllkrug – ST - 81 - Werder Bremen
- Zang Yifeng - LM - 64 - Shijiazhuang
- Hotić - CF - 79 - Cercle Brugge
- Sikan – ST - 75 - Shakhtar Donetsk
- Adeboyejo – ST - 74 - Burton Albion
- Rios – ST - 71 - Charlotte FC
FIFA 23 TOTW 2 lineup
The FIFA 23 TOTW 2 lineup is below:
- Szczęsny – GK - 87 - Juventus
- Marquinhos – CB - 89 - PSG
- Orbán – CB - 84 - RB Leipzig
- Akanji – CB - 84 - Manchester City
- Diogo Dalot – RB - 82 - Manchester United
- Modrić – CM - 89 - Real Madrid
- Eriksen – CM - 84 - Manchester United
- Salah – RM - 91 - Liverpool
- Havertz – ST - 86 - Chelsea
- Giroud – ST - 84 - AC Milan
- Lozano – LW - 84 - Napoli
- Pasveer – GK - 81 - Ajax
- Hancko – LB - 81 - Feyenoord
- Traoré – RM - 81 - Başakşehir
- Fofana – CDM - 84 - Lens
- Raspadori – ST - 82 - Napoli
- Mitrović – ST - 82 - Fulham
- Shomurodov – ST - 84 - Roma
- Bancu – LB - 78 - Universitatea Craiova
- Davidsen – LB - 72 - Helsingborgs
- Zwane – CAM - 80 - Mamelodi Sundowns
- Brown – CAM - 75 - Exeter City
- G. Rodrigues – ST - 79 - Al Wehda
FIFA 23 TOTW 1 lineup
The FIFA 23 TOTW 1 lineup is below:
- Ledesma - GK - 83 - Cadiz
- Traore - RB - 85 - Rennes
- Saliba - CB - 83 - Arsenal
- Pablo Maffeo - RWB - 82 - Mallorca
- De Bruyne - CM - 92 - Manchester City
- Savanier - CAM - 84 - Montpellier
- Hofmann - RM - 84 - Borussia Monchengladbach
- Palhinha - CDM - 84 - Fulham
- Son - LW - 90 - Spurs
- Immobile - ST - 87 - Lazio
- Valverde - RW - 86 - Real Madrid
- Gikiewicz - GK - 81 - Augsburg
- Mário Rui - LB - 82 - Napoli
- Domonigos Duarte - CB - 81 - Getafe
- Kamada - CAM - 83 - Frankfurt
- Le Fée - CDM - 81 - Lorient
- Gakpo - LW - 85 - PSV
- Deulofeu - ST - 83 - Udinese
- Mladenović - LB - 77 - Legia Warsaw
- Jack Diamond - LM - 75 - Lincoln City
- Djitté - ST - 78 - Austin FC
- Hogan - ST - 77 - Birmingham City
- Aitor - LW - 80 - Panathinaikos
Good luck in FIFA 23!