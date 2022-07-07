Fall Guys Sweet Thieves challenges, Abstergo Challenge rewards and end date

Abstergo's Challenge is a new limited-time event in Fall Guys that you can earn free rewards in by taking part in its Sweet Thieves mode.

Sweet Thieves has been a minigame in Fall Guys before, but this time you can dress your bean up in cosmetics inspired by the Assassin's Creed franchise by earning points in the minigame.

You don't have long to complete these challenges, so we've noted the Abstergo's Challenge end date below, along with all the Sweet Thieves challenges and rewards.

Fall Guys Abstergo's Challenge rewards

To get the free Assassin's Creed rewards in Fall Guys during the Abstergo's challenge event, you'll need to complete specific tasks to earn points toward the rewards.

Here are the five rewards you can get in the Abstergo's Challenge event in Fall Guys, and how many points it takes to unlock them:

Animus Trainee Nickname: 100 points

200 Kudos: 300 points

Apple of Eden Nameplate: 500 points

Animus Synchronising Pattern: 700 points

Apple of Eden Costume: 1000 points

You can get these Abstergo's Challenge rewards by earning enough points in Sweet Thieves.

Each Abstergo's Challenge task will reward 100 points when completed, so you'll need to complete all ten in order to unlock every event reward.

Go to the event tab from the main menu and press 'Claim reward' once you've earned enough points from playing Sweet Thieves to ensure you add the cosmetics and Kudos to your collection.

Fall Guys Sweet Thieves challenges for Abstergo's Challenge event

You get 100 points for every Sweet Thieves challenge you complete in Fall Guys. Some take a little longer than others, but you should naturally get all of them before the event ends.

Here's all the Sweet Thieves challenges in Fall Guys:

Play as a Thief in Sweet Thieves (3)

Carry Candy for 30 seconds in Sweet Thieves

Press the button as a Thief in Sweet Thieves (1)

Play as a Guardian in Sweet Thieves (1)

As a Guardian grab Thieves in Sweet Thieves (5)

Win as a Thief in Sweet Thieves (1)

Carry Candy for 75 seconds in Sweet Thieves

Win Sweet Thieves (10)

Win as a Guardian in Sweet Thieves (1)

As a Guardian grab Thieves in Sweet Thieves (20)

To play Sweet Thieves and complete these special Abstergo challenges, you'll need to select the playlist from the 'Show Selector' option in the main menu. Only tick Sweet Thieves to ensure you're playing its rounds to earn points.

The trickiest part of completing these challenges is the randomly assigned team you'll be on at the beginning of every match. If you've cleared all your challenges while playing as a thief, it could take a while for you to get placed in the guardian role, and vice versa.

It might just be bad luck on my part, but I played five matches of Sweet Thieves and was assigned the thief role every time. Hopefully you have a little more luck!

Fall Guys Abstergo's Challenge end date

The Abstergo's Challenge event in Fall guys started on Thursday, 7th July and ends on Tuesday, 12th July. Make sure you've completed all your challenges before then to get all of your free rewards!

Here's what time the Abstergo's Challenge event ends in Fall Guys:

UK : 9am (BST)

: 9am (BST) Europe : 10am (CEST)

: 10am (CEST) East Coast US : 4am (EDT)

: 4am (EDT) West Coast US: 1am (PDT)

Good luck playing Sweet Thieves!