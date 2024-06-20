Having a recommended level for Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC in mind is a good idea, because you definitely don't want to get murdered by the first foe you encounter in Elden Ring's huge new DLC.

Since Shadow of the Erdtree is home to a variety of new bosses and enemies, being at the right level ensures you don't have to pause your travels through the Shadow Realm to do some Rune farming. Do remember though our recommendation is subjective and, depending on your Elden Ring skills, you may already be at a higher level.

So take a look below at our recommended level for Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

What is the recommended level for Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC?

Based on our experience with the game, you should be between Level 150 to Level 170 before starting the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC.

It should be noted that these estimates are subjective, being dependent on both how good you are at Elden Ring and how many hours you've put into the base game. If you've put in hundreds of hours, for example, then your Level is most likely higher than the ones we've listed above. Keep in mind that Shadow of the Erdtree has a whole host of new difficult enemies and bosses for you to combat, so, even if your level is higher than what we recommended, you might still find yourself stuck on a particular fight.

Image credit: FromSoftware

Don't worry if you're below Level 150 - it's still worth starting Shadow of the Erdtree as you'll continue to level up during your adventure through the Shadow Realm. Again, your success is partially dependent on your Elden Ring skill and the build you're running.

No matter what your level is though, it's worth spending some time collecting the new items available in Shadow of the Erdtree as they will be very useful when it comes to tackling the tougher bosses. Scadutree Fragments, for example, offer stat boosts for your Tarnished, while Revered Spirit Ashes will boost your Spirit Ashes, which is great because there's also new Spirit Ashes to collect. Not to forget about the new Cookbooks, Spells and Talismans either.

Good luck in Shadow of the Erdtree! (You're going to need it...)

