Disney Dreamlight Valley release time in UK / BST, CEST, EDT, PDT

Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life-sim adventure game based on the many properties of the House of Mouse.

Launching in early access this week - by purchasing one of three editions, or having an Xbox Game Pass subscription - Disney Dreamlight Valley has you team up with Disney and Pixar characters to help free the inhabitants of the titular Dreamlight Valley.

To help make sure you're playing as soon as possible in your time zone, you'll find all of the Disney Dreamlight Valley release times, as well as an idea of what to expect from early access.

On this page:

Disney Dreamlight Valley release time in UK / BST, CEST, EDT and PDT

Disney Dreamlight Valley has an early access release date of Tuesday, 6th September at the following release times:

UK: 2pm (BST)

2pm (BST) Europe: 3pm (CEST)

3pm (CEST) East Coast US: 9pm (EDT)

9pm (EDT) West Coast US: 6am (PDT)

6am (PDT) East Coast Australia: 11pm (AEST)

11pm (AEST) East Coast Australia: 11pm (AEST)

The release is the same across all platforms - PC (whether it's Steam, Epic or Microsoft stores), Xbox (including Game Pass), Switch and PlayStation. Mac, meanwhile, is still "coming soon".

Though Disney Dreamlight Valley can be played offline, a connection is required to activate and update the game - so as with all launches, be wary of possible server issues as everyone attempts to start playing on day one.

While you wait for launch, on PC you can already download a free character creator and start making your own custom character now.

"Of course, everyone comes off a bit Disneyfied, though that does at least provide consistency with the game world. Don't expect to make any weird and wonderful creatures and abominations in this," explained Ed in our hands-on preview of the creator.

"At the least, the representation here proves that everyone can become a Disney prince or princess - just not an evil witch, as much as I'd love to be Ursula."

What is featured in Disney Dreamlight Valley early access?

Disney Dreamlight Valley will be a free-to-play game in 2023, but if you want to start playing now, then you can purchase one of three editions from 6th September.

The Early Access includes:

Over 30 hours of story to complete, according to the developer, as well as "individual character-focused story arcs" taking playtime to over 70 hours.

Eight biomes, each with secrets and materials to help you craft, garden, mine and cook.

Over 1,000 items of furniture and decoration.

The first 'Star Path', which is the equivalent of a Battle Pass, which offers exclusive cosmetic items to unlock.

Finally, know that playing within the first week will give you access to two in-game rewards:

See you in Dreamlight Valley!