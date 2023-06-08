If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to make peppermint tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Learn the recipe to this 2-Star appetizer.

Jessica Orr avatar
Guide by Jessica Orr Senior Guides Writer
Published on

Peppermint tea is a 2-Star appetizer in Disney Dreamlight Valley that was added in the June 2023 update.

You can make it as a gift, as part of orders in Remy's restaurant, and for certain questlines, Dreamlight Duties, and Star Path challenges. To help with your cooking needs, we've detailed exactly how to make peppermint tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley below.

For more help in the valley, we've got pages on all recipes, critters, and how to place multiple player homes.

On this page:

Watch on YouTube
Disney Dreamlight Valley – The Remembering Update Trailer

How to make peppermint tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It can be hard to work out what exactly goes into peppermint tea if you don't already have the recipe. You might need to make it as a gift, for a meal in Remy's restaurant, as part of a quest, Star Path challenge, or just want to complete your meals collection.

For those that don't have the recipe, here's the recipe to make peppermint tea in Disney Dreamlight Valley:

  • 1 Lemon
  • 1 Mint

Remember, you also need coal and at least one space in your inventory to make a dish.

Once you've made peppermint tea once, you can go to 'Recipes' next time, from the top left-hand corner while cooking, then select the peppermint tea recipe and press 'Autofill' to automatically add ingredients to the pot as long as you have them.

Disney Dreamlight Valley's The Remembering update is here! The Fairy Godmother is now in the valley and you can continue the story through the Forgotten Memories quest. You can also now have multiple player homes and customise furniture. If you're still catching up on the storyline, make sure you complete The Great Blizzard quest for unlocking Olaf, along with bringing both Simba and Nala to the valley. For more help, check out our recipe list, how to upgrade your house, change your house colour, critters' favourite foods and redemption codes. Finally, don't forget to visit our future and current character list to see who might be visiting the valley next!

Where to find ingredients to make peppermint tea recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can find Lemons for peppermint tea growing on small trees in the Glade of Trust, and the Forest of Valor. You get three lemons per tree, and it takes about half and hour for them to grow back.

To get mint in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you have to pick the green stems found in the ground of the Frosted Heights. This might be one of the last biomes you unlock, however, as it costs a hefty 10,000 Dreamlight to clear the large Night Thorns around it.

If you want to get extra ingredients to make lots of peppermint tea, make sure you hang out with a character who you've assigned the foraging bonus to. You won't always get extra materials this way, but the higher a character's friendship level, the higher the chance they'll find extra resources for you.

For more cooking help, you can check out our recipe list.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings .

Subscribe to the Eurogamer.net Daily newsletter

Get the day's most talked about stories straight to your inbox.

About the Author
Jessica Orr avatar

Jessica Orr

Senior Guides Writer

Jessica is a guides writer from Northern Ireland who likes screaming at her TV. Often at horror movies, occasionally at a Fortnite win. When not damaging her vocal cords, Jessica likes stressing over her inventory in RPGs, and getting lost in open worlds.

Comments
Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Explore our store
Eurogamer.net Merch