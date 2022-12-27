Cubchoo 100% perfect IV stats, shiny Cubchoo in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is all about the Chill Pokémon, meaning it’s the perfect opportunity to catch a shiny Cubchoo in Pokémon Go.

While Cubchoo and its evolved form, Beartic, don’t have much use in Pokémon Go, being pretty awful across Go Battle League and raids alike, it’s a great opportunity to look for the elusive 100% IV Cubchoo, which is generally a seasonal spawn.

As usual, catching as many Pokémon as possible is the plan for this week’s Spotlight Hour, although the main attraction really is the chance to maximise the double transfer candy bonus that runs alongside the event.

Cubchoo 100% perfect IV stats in Pokémon Go

This week’s Spotlight Hour is a great opportunity to catch a Cubchoo with perfect IV stats.

'Perfect', of course, means two things in Pokémon Go. First, there’s the maxed out, 100% IV version, which is the 15/15/15 you’re looking for your 4* Pokédex, raids and Master League. Yet, because of how CP is calculated using these three stats, a perfect IV Pokémon is usually only ever the best version of itself in the Master League, raids and Go Rocket battles.

Of course, you can’t see the IV of a Pokémon without catching it first, so it helps to know the CPs that a perfect Cubchoo will spawn at.

If you’re at Level 30 (or above), you’ll ideally be looking for the following CPs for a perfect 15/15/15 Cubchoo:

Level 30 (wild CP maximum) – 916 CP

Level 35 (weather-boosted wild CP maximum – 992 CP

The wild CP value aligns with your Trainer Level until you reach Level 30 and, due to the majority of the player base now being above this level, we’ve kept to these values for the sake of simplicity. These values will, however, be different if you’re currently below Level 30.

Is Beartic good in PVP?

No. No, it is not. For such a terrifying-looking Pokémon, Beartic is awful across the board. Simply put, it isn’t bulky enough and it has a very limited moveset.

This is disappointing, considering it already runs the best Ice-type Fast move, Powder Snow. This fast-charging move is famously seen on the likes of Mamoswine, Abomasnow and Walrein. What follows is Ice Punch, which is ok, and Surf, which is confusing. It’s nice to have some coverage, but it’s not a good enough move to make Beartic an interesting choice in Great League, where it managed to beat Trevenant, Nidoqueen and Altaria, but lose to Azumarill, Medicham and Stunfisk (a trio you will see incredibly often, and is one of our favourites), along with Swampert and Sableye. Beartic? More like Be-urgh-tic...

Into Ultra League, Beartic is fairly consistent. Trevenant and Nidoqueen fall before the mighty bear, as does Galarian Stunfisk, but you can expect rapid losses against Swampert, Cresselia, Walrein, Giratina and Talonflame — all of which are meta-relevant and popular.

Last, we have Master League. A perfect 15/15/15 Beartic caps out at CP 3439 at Level 50, which isn’t bad. The lack of bulk seen in previous leagues is therefore less of an issue here. When it comes to matchups, you’re looking to beat Garchomp, Dragonite, Mamoswine, Togekiss and Excadrill, it loses to Mewtwo, Giratina, Zacian, Lugia and Dialga. Perhaps if Beartic gets a more interesting suite of moves it will become a more dominant force in Master League, but we can’t see any real use for it before then.

Is there a shiny Cubchoo in Pokémon Go?

Yes, there is shiny Cubchoo in Pokémon Go and its cold has really gone to its head!

Everything in Cubchoo’s evolution line is an Ice-type. (Image credit: pokemon.com)

Shiny Cubchoo and shiny Beartic were released at the start of the Galarian Mr. Mime Event in December 2020, and there is even has a shiny costumed Cubchoo with a ribbon in its hair.

What does shiny Cubchoo look like?

Shiny Cubchoo is so bunged up that its head has gone purple, the poor thing. Shiny Beartic, meanwhile, has taken on a slightly darker, almost slushier blue. This is a far less cute shiny, as you might expect from this terrifying ice bear.

Below, you can see a video of shiny Cubchoo evolving into a shiny Hisuian Beartic:

Thanks to Reddit user YelloWool for the image above.

Other things to know about Cubchoo Spotlight Hour

Spotlight Hour always brings a bonus for you to exploit, and this week it’s double transfer candy. As always, this runs throughout the hour and affects more than just the Pokémon in the spotlight.

The smartest way to maximise the bonus here is to have a Tag in your Pokémon storage just for this purpose. We recommend creating one called 'Transfer', where you can place Pokémon you don’t want or need. Instead of transferring them as and when you catch them, hold them back for events like these, when you can bulk transfer them. All that candy adds up very quickly, and is especially useful when transferring something like a Mewtwo for double candy!

It’s also good to note that, thanks to Cubchoo being an Ice-type, catching a bunch during this Spotlight Hour will add progress to your respective catch bonus medal.

Spotlight Hour events only last for an hour — 6pm to 7pm (local time) - don’t worry if you can’t partake in this week’s event. January’s Spotlight Hours are yet to be announced, but we will keep you updated once we know more!

Good luck finding a perfect shiny Cubchoo!