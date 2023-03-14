All Nitro Drift locations in Fortnite and how to drift explained

Nitro Drifts are new vehicles in Fortnite, added as part of the Chapter 4 Season 2 update. They are also a key part of one of the several season challenges that have become available, but you need to do something very specific with this kind of vehicle.

Cars and Bikes have been a part of Fortnite for a while now, so you're probably well aware that they are a useful but dangerous way of getting around. However, the challenge involving the Nitro Drifts is a bit more complicated than getting from A to B.

Without further ado, we're going to show you all the Nitro Drift locations in Fortnite, and how to drift so you can complete this seasonal challenge with ease.

All Nitro Drift locations in Fortnite

Nitro Drift cars are mostly found in and around Mega City, but we've also found a few in Frenzy Fields, Steamy Spring, and a few in Slappy Shores.

We've marked all of the possible spawn locations for the Nitro Drift in Fortnite on the map below:

How to drift with the Nitro Drift in Fortnite

To complete the weekly challenge, you need to destroy 25 objects by drifting in a Nitro Drift vehicle.

To drift in your Nitro Drift in Fortnite, you need to pay attention to the driving control prompts that appear on the left side of your screen when you enter the vehicle.

At the top of the list here, you should see a prompt and a command for 'Drift'. Accelerate towards your target, then turn the vehicle while pressing down this command and aim the rear of the Nitro Drift at the object.

You want the rear of the vehicle to collide with, and destroy, the target while you are using the 'drift' command. We found it easiest to target wooden fences around Frenzy Fields as these can be destroyed quickly and there are many of them in a small area.

Get in, and the controls will appear.

Now you know how to drift and where to find Nitro Drifts, it's now down to you to complete this seasonal quest. Good luck!