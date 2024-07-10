Zenless Zone Zero Zhu Yuan materials, kit, and Mindscape Cinema

Zhu Yuan is an S-Rank Ether character with the Attack speciality who will be added to Zenless Zone Zero in Phase 2 of version 1.0.

While Zhu Yuan is featured as the boosted S-Rank character on her Unswerving Bullet Banner in version 1.0, she will eventually return to Zenless Zone Zero at some point in the future when the Banner schedule cycles back to her.

If you want to prepare for her, we've detailed Zhu Yuan's Promotion materials, and Skill and Attack materials so you can level her up to her full potential right away. To understand how you might play her, we've also included a brief summary of Zhu Yuan's kit and Mindscape Cinema.

Zhu Yuan's kit

Zhu Yuan is an S-Rank Ether character with the Attack speciality who deals Pierce-type damage.

Keeping in mind that all of the percentages mentioned below are based on Level 1 Skills, here's a brief summary of Zhu Yuan's kit in Zenless Zone Zero:

Attribute : Ether.

: Ether. Speciality : Attack.

: Attack. Damage Type : Pierce.

: Pierce. Rarity : S-Rank.

: S-Rank. Image credit: HoYoverse Passive Core Skill : Special Ops Ammunition - When Zhu Yuan is under Suppressive Mode, using Enhanced Shotshells increases her damage. When attacking Stunned enemies, this damage buff is increased. When Zhu Yuan enters the battlefield, she immediately gains six Enhanced Shotshells.

: Special Ops Ammunition - When Zhu Yuan is under Suppressive Mode, using Enhanced Shotshells increases her damage. When attacking Stunned enemies, this damage buff is increased. When Zhu Yuan enters the battlefield, she immediately gains six Enhanced Shotshells. Additional Core Skill : Tactical Coordination - When another character in your squad shares the same Attribute or Faction: Zhu Yuan's Crit Rate is increased by 30% for 10 seconds after using an EX Special Attack, Chain Attack, or Ultimate.

: Tactical Coordination - When another character in your squad shares the same Attribute or Faction: Zhu Yuan's Crit Rate is increased by 30% for 10 seconds after using an EX Special Attack, Chain Attack, or Ultimate. Core Skill Enhancement A : Crit Damage increases by 9.6%, Special Ops Ammunition skill level +1.

: Crit Damage increases by 9.6%, Special Ops Ammunition skill level +1. Core Skill Enhancement B : Base attack increases by 25, Special Ops Ammunition skill level +1.

: Base attack increases by 25, Special Ops Ammunition skill level +1. Core Skill Enhancement C : Crit Damage increases by 9.6%, Special Ops Ammunition skill level +1.

: Crit Damage increases by 9.6%, Special Ops Ammunition skill level +1. Core Skill Enhancement D : Base attack increases by 25, Special Ops Ammunition skill level +1.

: Base attack increases by 25, Special Ops Ammunition skill level +1. Core Skill Enhancement E : Crit Damage increases by 9.6%, Special Ops Ammunition skill level +1.

: Crit Damage increases by 9.6%, Special Ops Ammunition skill level +1. Core Skill Enhancement F: Base attack increases by 25, Special Ops Ammunition skill level +1.

Zhu Yuan switches between Assault Mode and Suppressive Mode when the Basic Attack button is held down.

Additionally, Zhu Yuan gets Enhanced Shotshells:

On the fifth hit of her Basic Attack combo (one Enhanced Shotshell).

After an Assist Follow-Up (three Enhanced Shotshells).

After an EX Special Attack (three Enhanced Shotshells).

After a Chain Attack (three Enhanced Shotshells).

After an Ultimate (three Enhanced Shotshells)

Zhu Yuan Promotion materials

Basic Offense Certification Seal. | Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

You need to use Zhu Yuan Promotion materials to upgrade her attack, health, and defence base stats. These materials vary from character to character, and for Zhu Yuan, you need to get a lot of Offense Certification Seal materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, the Zhu Yuan Promotion materials in Zenless Zone Zero are:

x4 Basic Offense Certification Seal

x32 Advanced Offense Certification Seal

x30 Pioneer's Certification Seal

800,000 Dennies

For more details, here's what Zhu Yuan promotion materials you need per level:

Zhu Yuan Promotion level Zhu Yuan Promotion materials Dennies Reward Level 10 None None x1 regular Master Tape Level 20 x4 Basic Offense Certification Seal 24,000 None Level 30 x12 Advanced Offense Certification Seal 56,000 x1 regular Master Tape Level 40 x20 Advanced Offense Certification Seal 120,000 None Level 50 x10 Pioneer's Certification Seal 200,000 x1 regular Master Tape Level 60 x20 Pioneer's Certification Seal 400,000 None

Zhu Yuan Skill and Attack materials

Higher Dimensional Data: Ethereal Pursuit. | Image credit: HoYoverse

Just like Promotion, to get the most out of using Zhu Yuan, you will have to level-up her attacks and passive abilities by using Skill and Attack materials, which vary from character-to-character.

For Zhu Yuan, you need to use a lot of Ether Chips and Ethereal Pursuit materials to fully upgrade her capabilities.

In total, to upgrade all of her abilities, the Zhu Yuan Skill and Attack materials you need are:

Hamster Cage Pass x5

Living Drive x9

Higher Dimensional Data: Ethereal Pursuit x60

Basic Ether Chip x25

Advanced Ether Chip x75

Specialized Ether Chip x250

2.9 million Dennies

The total for just Zhu Yuan's Core Skill upgrades is:

405,000 Dennies

Higher Dimensional Data: Ethereal Pursuit x60

Living Drive x9

Finally, here's the total for just Zhu Yuan's Attack upgrades:

Basic Ether Chip x25

Advanced Ether Chip x75

Specialized Ether Chip x250

Hamster Cage Pass x5

2.5 million Dennies

Zhu Yuan Mindscape Cinema

By getting duplicates of Zhu Yuan you will receive her Agent Focus. This material allows you to unlock Mindscape Cinema levels, with each upgrade either improving an existing attack or passive ability.

Image credit: HoYoverse

Here is Zhu Yuan's Mindscape Cinema in Zenless Zone Zero:

Quick Reload (MC1) : When Zhu Yuan activates a Chain Attack or Ultimate, she gains the Quick Reload effect. When Zhu Yuan has the Quick Reload effect and uses up all Enhanced Shotshells, the Quick Reload effect will be consumed to instantly gain 6/9 Enhanced Shotshells.

: When Zhu Yuan activates a Chain Attack or Ultimate, she gains the Quick Reload effect. When Zhu Yuan has the Quick Reload effect and uses up all Enhanced Shotshells, the Quick Reload effect will be consumed to instantly gain 6/9 Enhanced Shotshells. Ether Ember (MC2) : In Suppressive Mode, Zhu Yuan's Anti-Interrupt level is increased and damage taken is reduced by 10%. When Zhu Yuan hits an enemy with Enhanced Shotshells, the target takes 10% more Basic Attack: Please Do Not Resist and Dash Attack: Overwhelming Firepower damage, stacking up to five times and lasting for five seconds. Each shot adds one stack of this effect, and repeated triggers reset the duration.

: In Suppressive Mode, Zhu Yuan's Anti-Interrupt level is increased and damage taken is reduced by 10%. When Zhu Yuan hits an enemy with Enhanced Shotshells, the target takes 10% more Basic Attack: Please Do Not Resist and Dash Attack: Overwhelming Firepower damage, stacking up to five times and lasting for five seconds. Each shot adds one stack of this effect, and repeated triggers reset the duration. Public Security Special Training (MC3) : Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two.

: Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two. Ether Perforation (MC4) : When Zhu Yuan hits an enemy with Enhanced Shotshells, her Basic Attack: Please Do Not Resist and Dash Attack: Overwhelming Firepower ignore 25% of the target's Ether Resistance.

: When Zhu Yuan hits an enemy with Enhanced Shotshells, her Basic Attack: Please Do Not Resist and Dash Attack: Overwhelming Firepower ignore 25% of the target's Ether Resistance. Special Ops Experience (MC5) : Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two.

: Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack levels increase by two. Expanded Energy Pack III (MC6): When Zhu Yuan consumes a total of 12 Enhanced Shotshells, she receives the Ether Afterglow effect, and the Energy cost of the next EX Special Attack is reduced by 30. Launching an EX Special Attack will consume Ether Afterglow and shoot an additional 4-bullet Ether Buckshot. Each extra bullet deals damage equal to 220% of Zhu Yuan's attack.

Good luck levelling up Zhu Yuan in Zenless Zone Zero!