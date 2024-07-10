You need to complete the Anby's Problem Commission in order to unlock all other Agent Trust events and hangout opportunities in Zenless Zone Zero.

Trust events are important in Zenless Zone Zero if you want to unlock additional rewards like a character's Dynamic Wallpaper, the ability to text them, see them around the environment, and get insight to some additional character lore. You also get standard rewards like Polychrome and Dennies for increasing your closeness with characters.

To help you plan ahead, we've detailed how to unlock Anby's Problem in Zenless Zone Zero below, but spoiler alert, it's going to take some time to unlock it!

How to unlock Anby's Problem Commission in Zenless Zone Zero

You have to finish the 'Chapter 2 Interlude' main story to unlock the Anby's Problem Commission in Zenless Zone Zero. This means you need to be at least Inter-Knot level 30 before you can complete Anby's Problem, as you're forced to get to this level in order to unlock 'Chapter 2 Interlude' in the first place.

The exact moment we unlocked 'Anby's Problem' happened after going up to bed and resting, when prompted as part of our main story quest. It happened on a Wednesday for us, but the day might not be important.

Before going to bed, we received a message from Anby asking how our maths skills are (we'd prefer not to say, Anby), then after talking to Wise the next day, we texted Anby again - this is where you add 'Anby's Problem' to your schedule.

Image credit: Eurogamer/HoYoverse

All you have to do now is go and meet Anby on Sixth Street to take part in her first Trust event. Go and talk to Wise after the event to fully unlock Trust events with all other characters.

However, do keep in mind that you need to need to own a character to take part in Trust events with them, and that some characters have other requirements to unlock their events, such as completing a personal Agent Story first.