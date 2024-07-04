How to build Trust in Zenless Zone Zero

Trust in Zenless Zone Zero is the measurement of your friendship and relationship with other Agents.

Building Trust with Agents in Zenless Zone Zero is an important thing to do. Not only will it make them better allies to have on the field when facing Ethereals, but befriending fellow Agents will help unlock more content and more interaction options with characters across New Eridu City.

Without further ado, here's everything you need to know about Trust Levels in Zenless Zone Zero.

How to build Trust Levels

You can build Trust Levels with Agents in Zenless Zone Zero by completing tasks, commissions, and doing Agent Invites.

It's crucial to build these Trust levels however you can to improve your relationship with Agents in and around New Eridu City, the higher your trust levels are the better allies they will become.

There are four trust levels you can reach with Agents at the time of writing and each one unlocks new 'Trust Rewards'.

How to do Agent Invites

You can invite Agents daily through the Contacts Interface. Completing Agent Invitations will significantly increase Trust Levels. Sometimes you'll get extra choices like what time of day you want to meet up with them or where you meet up.

If you consecutively invite an agent they will appear more often on the street too.

To send an Agent Invite enter your DM's and then select the 'Contact' icon in the top left corner.

This will take you to the contacts screen. Here, you'll see all of the Agent contacts you currently have on the left side of the screen.

You can then click on any of those contacts to bring up another small menu on the right side of the screen. If this is the Agent you want to send an invite to, select 'Send'.

You'll then be taken back to the DM page where you'll have two options to choose from, both of which will allude to going out though often one option is far better than the other (kindness and knowing the Agent's personality will help here.)

The conversation will continue and you can then go to meet the Agent at the location they tell you they're at (if successful).

When you meet up with them you'll have a conversation, pay attention to the clues they give to their likes and dislikes as you'll often have options to respond to them. If you respond well to the conversations, you'll get a notification at the top of your screen that shows that your trust level has raised (for example, Anby likes burgers, talk to her about these and compliment her taste to increase trust).

You have a limited number of invitations per real-world day, so make sure you're using them wisely - especially if you're trying to quickly build trust with specific Agents.

What are Advancement Tasks?

When you reach a specific trust level an Agent will bring up an Advancement Task. Completing this task will give you extra rewards.

How to check Agent Trust Levels

There are two ways you can check your Trust Level with an Agent in Zenless Zone Zero. The first way is to enter the Contacts part of your DM's and select an Agent from there. In the small menu that appears on the right side of the screen will be their name and next to this is a face.

The face shown here and colour of it indicate the level of trust you have, the happier the face the more trust there is between you.

You can also check a more detailed view of your Trust level with an Agent through the Partner Archive at the Workbench in Random Play.

Enter the Archive and then select the faction you want to inspect. Then, select the Agent you want to look at.

Their trust level with you will be displayed by a bar with faces on it. The bar will be coloured to display your current trust level with the chosen Agent.

You can inspect the requirements for each level by hovering over the faces on the Trust bar.

You can also check how close you are to unlocking your first Trust event with an agent in the Agent Archive. If you're yet to build trust with them then their bar will be padlocked, however the requirements beneath will still be listed. This is where you need to look to see what else you must do to start building Trust with an agent. Anything you've already done will be ticked off and the remaining tasks will still be grey.

For example, for Grace Howard all we need to do now is complete 'The Iron Witch' Agent Story and then we can start building Trust.

How to claim Trust Rewards

Agent Trust rewards can be obtained after completing the Main Commission 'Chapter 2 Interlude' and the 'Anby's Problem' commission, then meeting the following requirements to unlock Agent Trust:

Complete Agent's Main Commission Plot or Agent Story Plot.

Obtain the Agent.

You can view and claim your Trust Reward with a specific Agent by selecting them in the Partner Archive, then selecting the small 'Trust Rewards' button in the bottom right corner. This will bring up a small menu showing you the rewards you can claim, and the ones you're yet to achieve. You can get things such as Dennies, Wallpapers, Advanced Chips and more.

Agent Intel explained

Increasing your Trust Rank with an Agent will unlock more information about them, which will come in useful not only for battles but also for increasing your friendship.

Agent intel can be viewed in the Partner Archive as well. Select the Agent you want to view the information for, then select the small speech bubble icon in the top right corner.

This will take you to the Agent Intel screen where you can view all of the information and details you currently know about the selected Agent.

Agent Rank-Up Events explained

Completing certain plot events, like Trust progression events, the story will be recorded in the partner archive to be viewed whenever you want to.

You can view these by selecting an Agent in the Partner Archive and then selecting the small movie icon in the top right corner.

This will take you to all of the Trust events you've had with the selected agent. You can replay them as much as you'd like to.

That's it for now! We hope you enjoy Zenless Zone Zero.