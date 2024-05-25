Tempest Mephis is an Echo boss in Wuthering Waves that you can challenge to absorb its Echo, and for various other rewards and materials like Hidden Thunder Tacet Core.

Its position on the map is a little deceiving, as Tempest Mephis is battled underground. To speed your Echo farming up, we've detailed exactly where to find Tempest Mephis' location in Wuthering Waves below, along with how to beat Tempest Mephis when you find it.

For more help in Wuthering Waves, check out our Echo explainer, Banner schedule, and how to get shiny Phantom Echoes page.

Wuthering Waves Tempest Mephis location

Tempest Mephis is located underground in the Central Plains area of the Huanglong region, just north of Jinzhou city. You won't find it at its marker above ground, as you need to jump down into the nearby cavern to find Tempest Mephis. The cavern's hole is just east of Tempest Mephis' map marker.

Here's a map picture showing the exact location of the hole that leads to Tempest Mephis:

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

It's a little confusing if this is your first time approaching the Echo, as a tutorial pops up on how to defeat it while you're travelling above Tempest Mephis' symbol on the map. This might get patched in the future, but now that you know the Echo is underground, you shouldn't run into any more issues trying to get to it anyway.

The next problem lies in battling the boss, so keep reading for tips on how to beat Tempest Mephis.

How to beat Tempest Mephis in Wuthering Waves

To beat Tempest Mephis in Wuthering Waves you need to make liberal use of counterattacks to reduce its Vibration Strength bar, which causes Tempest Mephis to become immobilized when its bar is completely depleted. This stops Tempest Mephis from attacking for a short while, creating an opening for your team to unleash their strongest attacks.

You can only counterattack when a yellow ring forms around Tempest Mephis.

Basic attack when this yellow ring appears to counterattack Tempest Mephis. | Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

It's important to deplete Tempest Mephis' Vibration Strength bar, especially when fighting it at higher levels, as Tempest Mephis likes to move around a lot, making it hard to land your attacks.

You'll also want to dodge when you see Tempest Mephis build up purple energy, as this move can't be counterattacked.

Image credit: Eurogamer/Kuro Games

We recommend bringing a team consisting of at least one melee DPS (damage per second) and one healer. Having a speedy DPS (like Jiyan) can help with landing those counterattacks on Tempest Mephis, but just make sure your DPS isn't attacking with the Electro Element, as Tempest Mephis has increased resistance to Electro.

The third slot can be taken by another DPS character, or a buffer who can increase the damage of your main attacker's moves.

Lastly, if you're finding it a little to tough at higher levels, remember that you can team up in multiplayer co-op to fight Tempest Mephis.

Good luck fighting Tempest Mephis in Wuthering Waves!