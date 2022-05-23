If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Tropical adventure Tchia delayed into 2023

New trailer shows ocean exploration.
Ed Nightingale avatar
News by Ed Nightingale News reporter
Published on

Tropical adventure Tchia has been delayed until early 2023.

The last we saw of the game was at The Game Awards last year. It was originally set for a spring 2022 launch across PS4, PS5, and PC (Epic).

"This extra time will allow us to really polish every aspect of the game and flesh out all the little details that we know will make Tchia a really special experience," said the developers in a Twitter post.

Watch on YouTube

"Thank you again for your support. We have a lot of exciting things to show on the road to launch, so stay tuned!"

That includes ocean exploration, which has been revealed in a new gameplay trailer (see above).

The video shows the titular Tchia exploring colourful reefs beneath shimmering waters, plus gliding on a leaf (how very Breath of the Wild).

Tchia's Soul Jump mechanic was previously revealed, allowing her to possess animals and inanimate objects to explore further.

Will you support Eurogamer?

We want to make Eurogamer better, and that means better for our readers - not for algorithms. You can help! Become a supporter of Eurogamer and you can view the site completely ad-free, as well as gaining exclusive access to articles, podcasts and conversations that will bring you closer to the team, the stories, and the games we all love. Subscriptions start at £3.99 / $4.99 per month.

Support us View supporter archive

Tagged With

About the Author

Ed Nightingale avatar

Ed Nightingale

News reporter

Ed is Reporter at Eurogamer, with an interest in streaming, people and communities, and giving a voice to marginalised people.

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Eurogamer.net logo

Buy things with globes on them

And other lovely Eurogamer merch in our official store!

Eurogamer.net Merch