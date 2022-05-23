Tropical adventure Tchia delayed into 2023

Tropical adventure Tchia has been delayed until early 2023.

The last we saw of the game was at The Game Awards last year. It was originally set for a spring 2022 launch across PS4, PS5, and PC (Epic).

"This extra time will allow us to really polish every aspect of the game and flesh out all the little details that we know will make Tchia a really special experience," said the developers in a Twitter post.

"Thank you again for your support. We have a lot of exciting things to show on the road to launch, so stay tuned!"

Update on Tchia ⬇️💚 pic.twitter.com/knQYkJSYT1 — Tchia (Awaceb) - Wishlist it! (@awaceb) May 20, 2022 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That includes ocean exploration, which has been revealed in a new gameplay trailer (see above).

The video shows the titular Tchia exploring colourful reefs beneath shimmering waters, plus gliding on a leaf (how very Breath of the Wild).

Tchia's Soul Jump mechanic was previously revealed, allowing her to possess animals and inanimate objects to explore further.